Your First Look Inside 'Marvel's Voices: Identity' #1

CELEBRATING THE GREATEST ASIAN SUPER HEROES AND CREATORS FROM ACROSS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

Some of the best Asian Super Heroes in comics are getting the spotlight in this special action-packed and heartfelt issue! Shang-Chi! Ms. Marvel! Jubilee! Silk! Jimmy Woo! Come celebrate these amazing and legendary heroes from new and established Asian creators that will surely expand the world outside your window!

On August 25, be prepared for some big and special surprises that can only be told in the Mighty Marvel Manner with MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY #1!