New 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #1 Cover by Jim Cheung Revealed

This June, Marvel and Fortnite fans are in for another unforgettable interdimensional battle with FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1!

The five-issue limited series will see veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage, Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard, and incredible artist Sergio Dávila team up for a saga packed with enormous ramifications for both universes! The debut issue will have a series of exciting variant covers, including one by acclaimed artist Jim Cheung. Fans can see Cheung’s take on Fortnite icons like Fishstick, Big Mouth, and Leviathan as they dimension hop alongside Iron Man and Spider-Man!



Following the success of the 2020 crossover FORTNITE X MARVEL – NEXUS WAR: THOR, the upcoming comic mini-series collaboration with Fortnite will feature some of Marvel’s greatest heroes including Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man and Shuri. The comic’s story follows the inhabitants on the Island who are locked in what seems to be a never-ending war, and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide: a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel Universe.

Spider-Man and Wolverine team up with Shuri and several fan-favorites from Fortnite to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard. Will these allies be able to find it in time and avert catastrophe? And can the heroes of Marvel and Fortnite’s realities hold off the Imagined Order long enough to give them a fighting chance?