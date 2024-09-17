New Fortnite Marvel Variant Covers Spotlight Peelverine, Meowtooth and More Fortnite/Marvel Mashups
Straight from the latest Season of Fortnite, see new Fortnite/Marvel mashup Outfits on variant covers this November.
The Marvel Universe has collided with the world of Fortnite once again in the hit video game’s latest Season—ABSOLUTE DOOM! In addition to new Marvel character Outfits, special crossover Outfits that combine Marvel characters with iconic Fortnite original characters are also available. To coincide with the current Season, Marvel Comics will be presenting these mashup Outfits on FORTNITE VARIANT COVERS throughout November.
The Outfits featured include Peelverine (Wolverine and Peely), Meowtooth (Sabretooth and Meowscles), Captain Jones (Captain America and Agent Jones), and Ghost Ri-Durr (Ghost Rider and Durr Burger). The covers feature the artwork used for special in-game Loading Screens that players can also unlock and were drawn by a duo of superstar comic artists—Iban Coello and Afu Chan—and Epic Games.
On Sale 11/6
AVENGERS #20 MARVEL FORTNITE CAPTAIN JONES VARIANT COVER BY EPIC GAMES
X-MEN #7 MARVEL FORTNITE MEOWTOOTH VARIANT COVER BY AFU CHAN
On Sale 11/20
WOLVERINE #3 MARVEL FORTNITE PEELVERINE VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO
On Sale 11/27
SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #3 MARVEL FORTNITE GHOST RI-DURR VARIANT COVER BY AFU CHAN
Check out all four FORTNITE VARIANT COVERS and preorder them at your local comic shop today!
