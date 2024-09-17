New Fortnite Marvel Variant Covers Spotlight Peelverine, Meowtooth and More Fortnite/Marvel Mashups

On Sale 11/6

AVENGERS #20 MARVEL FORTNITE CAPTAIN JONES VARIANT COVER BY EPIC GAMES

X-MEN #7 MARVEL FORTNITE MEOWTOOTH VARIANT COVER BY AFU CHAN



On Sale 11/20

WOLVERINE #3 MARVEL FORTNITE PEELVERINE VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO



On Sale 11/27

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #3 MARVEL FORTNITE GHOST RI-DURR VARIANT COVER BY AFU CHAN

Check out all four FORTNITE VARIANT COVERS and preorder them at your local comic shop today!



