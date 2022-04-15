Iron Man and The Foundation Team Up for a Vital Mission in New 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #2 Cover
Check out the cover for the second issue of 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War,' plus a guide to the digital downloads available with each issue.
The highly-anticipated limited series FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR kicks off in June and right now, fans can get their first look at the covers to issue #2 and learn more about the exclusive access to in-game content that will be available with each issue!
The five-part comic saga will be written by longtime Marvel writer Christos Gage and Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and feature art by Sergio Dávila. The comic’s story follows the inhabitants on the Island, who are locked in what seems to be a never-ending war, and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide: a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel Universe.
As previously announced, each first-print issue of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1-5 will contain a code redeemable for a Marvel-themed digital cosmetic in Fortnite. Readers of the series will be the first to access these digital cosmetics, which will be exclusive to comic fans for a limited time before they become available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop. Not only that, select in-game items will ONLY be available with the redeemable codes from the FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR first-print comics.
Here’s what Marvel and Fortnite fans can look forward to downloading in the coming months:
- FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1 – Outfit
- FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 – Wrap
- FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3 – Pickaxe
- FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #4 – Spray
- FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #5 – Loading Screen
- Plus any fan who redeems all five codes will receive a bonus Outfit!
Arriving in July, FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 will continue the hunt for the Zero Shard. Spider-Man and his allies are led to the outskirts of Wakanda – but no one said getting in would be easy! Meanwhile, Iron Man and The Foundation launch a daring mission into the unknown and stumble upon a game-changing revelation.
FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 (OF 5)
Written by CHRISTOS GAGE & DONALD MUSTARD
Art by SERGIO DÁVILA
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Variant Cover by RON LIM
On Sale 7/13
Check out the cover now as well as a variant cover by artist Ron Lim and stay tuned for more news about FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR in the coming weeks!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
