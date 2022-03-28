Celebrate the Women of Marvel with These Free Comics

Jennifer Walters is the She-Hulk! A stalwart member of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four, she's also a killer attorney with a pile of degrees and professional respect. But juggling cases and kicking bad guy butt is a little more complicated than she anticipated. With a new practice, a new paralegal, and a mounting number of Super Villains she's racking up as personal enemies, She Hulk might have bitten off more than she can chew in this critical smash by creators Charles Soule and Javier Pulido. When Kristoff Vernard, the son of Doctor Doom, seeks extradition, it's an international jailbreak—She-Hulk-style! Then, She-Hulk and Hellcat must uncover the secrets of the Blue File—a conspiracy that touches the entire Marvel Universe. And when someone important to She-Hulk is killed, she won't let it stand—but who can she trust? She-Hulk takes on her most terrifying role yet: defendant.

Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now to access complete comic runs starring your favorite heroes. You’ll also gain instant access to 29,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.

Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!