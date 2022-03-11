Gail Simone Brings Jessica Jones Into Her Own Multiverse With 'The Variants'
Jessica Jones will come face-to-face with several versions of herself in this new series by Gail Simone and Phil Noto arriving in June.
Jessica Jones, meet Jessica Jones.
As announced on ComicBook.com, the fan-favorite private investigator will find herself on a multiversal adventure in THE VARIANTS, a five-issue limited series by legendary creator Gail Simone and artist Phil Noto. After taking on what seems to be a routine case, she will come face-to-face with several versions of herself, which will lead her to question everything she thought she knew about her life and her choices.
Promising Jessica will "risk it all" in the new series, Simone said, "First, let me get this out…when Tom Brevoort offered me this project, I went and re-read all the Jessica stories, from the classic, groundbreaking [Brian Michael] Bendis stories to the more recent and fantastically good Kelly Thompson stories (that you definitely should read!), and they’re just exciting, compelling reads. There isn’t another comics character like her. That was immensely exciting."
"But even apart from that, it’s being drawn by the impossibly brilliant Phil Noto, a bucket-list artist for me. Even the COVERS are mind-melting. So this is a joy from start to finish. Incredible. Hope people love it!"
THE VARIANTS #1
Written by GAIL SIMONE
Art by PHIL NOTO
Cover by PHIL NOTO
Variant Cover by BEN CALDWELL
On sale in June
What would it really be like to meet an alternate version of yourself, another you who had made different choices and lived a completely different life as a result? That’s the question facing Jessica Jones, as what seemed like a routine investigation instead has her encountering other incarnations of herself from across the Multiverse. Can Jessica get along with herself? Will she want to kill her other selves? And will seeing the lives she could have led drive her into a self-destructive spiral? This is what happens when you meet… the Variants!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!