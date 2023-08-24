Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti Share Secrets Behind Their New Marvel Mythology in 'G.O.D.S.' First Look

G.O.D.S. #4

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

On Sale 1/24

That guy in the Beekeeper suit is holding a thing that’s freaking everyone out. A Skinner box is bigger on the inside than the outside. The Avatar makes an enemy on the Axis of Power. If you save the universe and no one remembers, is it worth it? Maybe.

"We don't get a lot of opportunities to try out brand-new properties in the current market," Hickman said. "And I think that this represents not just a solid effort by the company, but a real swinging for the fence by Valerio, Marte, and I, and everybody involved in the production of the book, to really put something new out there."

"The most important thing is that it is us putting all of our energy and weight into doing something brand-new but is done by a creative team that understands the Marvel Universe and understands the complexity, the continuity, and what it usually takes to make a book like this resonate along with all of the stuff that’s been around for a very long time. We're just super excited about it. I think Valerio has done amazing work and I feel like I have certainly put my back into it. I’m proud of it," he added.

"You can lose yourself in these places and these locations," Schiti shared about his world design. "It's entertaining, and I'm always surprised by how much time I've spent on the pages after I finish."

Stay tuned in the days ahead for more G.O.D.S. reveals, including new interior artwork, more covers, character designs, and more. Take your first steps into this daring new side of the Marvel Universe by picking up G.O.D.S. #1 when it hits stands on October 5. Preorder it at your local comic shop or digitally today!

Keep track of everything revealed about G.O.D.S. thus far by visiting Marvel.com/GODS.

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.