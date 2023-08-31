G.O.D.S. Spotlight: Meet Cubisk Core
Introducing Cubisk Core, a Proto-Mage with an insidious agenda.
Marvel is terrified to introduce Cubisk Core, a Proto-Mage with an insidious agenda.
In his quest for power, Cubisk Core got caught up in a conflict between two major Marvel forces: The-Powers-That-Be and The-Natural-Order-of-Things. Now, he has emerged with a new mission, and he will stop at nothing to usher in a new age by eradicating The-Natural-Order-of-Things—even if it means sacrificing thousands of lives in the process. Nearly impossible to stop, he wields the immense power he always craved; and to think, all it cost him was his soul.
Prepare to meet Cubisk Core in G.O.D.S. #1 by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti, on sale October 4!
"Cubisk is a perfect example of someone who wanted power and wanted authority and wanted the ability to do amazing things and was willing to pay whatever price was necessary to get it," Hickman explained. "Of course, it cost him everything in his soul. As a result, he is not a good person."
"He is an evil person, in the Old Testament kind of way, but he's also a victim of this giant conflict between The-Powers-That-Be and The-Natural-Order-of-Things," he continued. "Because of that, he's also sympathetic, in that he was caught up into something that he didn't understand, like can happen to all of us, and is seduced by something that he didn't fully understand. Even though he made a terrible choice and even though it's affected his actions and he's become a 'bad guy,' it's hard not to feel bad for him."
"We already saw the Marvel Gods a lot of times in the past, so no surprises here. Or maybe not? Maybe we saw what they wanted us to see, what our human brains can contain and understand without going insane," Schiti teased. "So maybe there are different, weirder, and scarier forms? And if they can change shape and size, what’s stopping them from walking with us, hiding in the crowd, using a human form?"
"One thing is for sure: they love to have servants, like that creepy guy, Cubisk Core! His mask, those colors… something looks familiar. It rings a bell to all of us, but it’s still too soon. I guess we must wait for G.O.D.S. #2," he added.
Meet Cubisk Core in G.O.D.S. #1, on sale October 4!
Comics
