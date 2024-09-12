Meet Gwen Poole, the Unbelievable Gwenpool

GWENPOOL'S EVOLUTION

While Gwenpool calls herself a hero, her violent actions and katana-wielding antics led many in the Marvel Universe to call her an unstable mercenary for hire with no discernable morals, team allegiances, or guiding code. Although characters around her have tried to tell her that—like when Rocket Raccoon pointed out that she just murdered a bunch of birds at random—she simply responded with a funny quip and didn't understand their concern.

In her mind, she isn't scary. After all, she grew up as a comic nerd in "the real world." Equipped with superfan knowledge of Marvel characters, secret identities, tropes, plot holes, and powers, she believes all of her shenanigans are just good and messy fun. Sadly, she never imagined that anything she did had consequences for others. After all, anyone who dies in comics can always come back to life. Right? Thinking about the consequences to her indiscriminately killing others? Yikes! That's scary…

However, that's exactly what happened on her journey. From whimsically joining M.O.D.O.K.'s team as a hired gun to reconciling with her limits, she realized she never has been a hero to Earth-616. And even if people do come back to life, that didn't mean their deaths didn't hurt them or those close to them.