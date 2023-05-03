Breakout Spidey Villain Hallows' Eve Makes Her Next Big Move in 'Amazing Spider-Man Annual' #1

After her explosive debut in last year’s AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14 and her exciting role in the X-Men/Spider-Man crossover DARK WEB, HALLOWS’ EVE continues to take the Marvel Universe by storm in the pages of her very own hit solo series and even scored a second printing of her sold-out first issue!

The new identity of Ben Reilly’s longtime girlfriend Janine Godbe, Hallows’ Eve is a trickster thief armed with an arsenal of enchanted masks, and she’s just getting started! This August, she’s co-starring in a double-sized AMAZING SPIDER-MAN annual with a main story by current HALLOWS’ EVE scribe Erica Schultz and drawn by rising star artist Julian Shaw (MARVEL'S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE, WAKANDA).

In AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1, Hallows’ Eve will attempt her biggest scheme yet: breaking Chasm out of jail! Currently imprisoned in Madelyne Pryor’s new demonic Limbo Embassy, Spider-Man’s misguided clone is more vengeful than ever, and Hallows’ Eve is the only one who dares to let him loose! Does she have the skills and nerve to go head-to-head against the Goblin Queen? And how will the dark tidings from this year’s Hellfire Gala impact her bold rescue attempt?

"It's been fantastic to work on HALLOWS’ EVE and really flesh out Janine's story,” Schultz shared. “For a character that's been around for 25 years or so, there was a lot to explore and dive into. DARK WEB was only the beginning, and the fans really seem to be enjoying her journey. I wasn't exactly ready to let her go just yet, and the mighty people at Marvel gave me my wish!"

The rest of the annual will be a story spinning directly out of this year’s HELLFIRE GALA and is so top secret, nothing can be revealed about it just yet!