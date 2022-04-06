Hasbro Announces Three New Black Series Figures Based on Star Wars Comics

Hasbro is bringing STAR WARS’ galaxy far, far away to a retailer near you with three new Black Series figures based on Marvel Comics.

During its Fan First Wednesday STAR WARS livestream, Hasbro unveiled new Black Series figures of Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and Sergeant Kreel. Each character’s appearance is inspired by the comics in which they appeared, while the individual boxes boast artwork from these original runs.

For instance, Leia’s look springs right out of the pages of 2015’s PRINCESS LEIA miniseries by Mark Waid and Terry Dodson. The all-white Darth Vader hails from Adam Gallardo and Ryan Benjamin’s STAR WARS INFINITIES: RETURN OF THE JEDI, a “what if” story which imagined an Anakin Skywalker who not only redeemed himself, but rejoined the Jedi. Finally, Task Force 99’s Sergeant Kreel steps out of his 2015 debut in STAR WARS by Jason Aaron and Stuart Immonen.

Princess Leia, Death Vader, and Sergeant Kreel join the previously announced Krrsantan figure. While he recently appeared in live-action on THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT, Krrsantan originally debuted in Kieron Gillen and Salvador Larocca’s DARTH VADER #1, making him a member of Hasbro’s Black Series Publishing program.

All of these figures will be available for pre-order on April 7 starting at 1 pm ET, with an estimated arrival in Spring 2023. To learn more, visit Hasbro.com.