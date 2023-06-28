Comics
Published June 28, 2023

The Origin of Hela, Goddess of Death

Discover the true origin of Hela, Asgardian Goddess of Death, as revealed by the 'Blood of the Fathers' arc in 'Thor.'

by Liam Nolan

A recurring foe of Thor and his Asgardian allies, Hela—the deadly Queen of Hel—has repeatedly proven she’s more than capable of standing toe-to-toe with the heaviest hitters in the Marvel Universe. However, much about her origin has been shrouded in mystery. Now, the "Blood of the Fathers" arc in THOR (2020) has finally revealed some important new details about Hela’s origin. Here’s what you need to know.

THOR (2020) #35 cover by Nic Klein
THOR (2020) #35 cover by Nic Klein

One Hela’va Origin

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Hela debuted in JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #102. As an Asgardian, Hela possesses various abilities, such as enhanced strength and stamina; she also uses her powerful magic to lord over the dead. She often wields these abilities as the ruler of Hel and Niffleheim, which are two Asgardian realms of death, as well as when she attempts to take over Asgard and other worlds.

Hela’s exact origin in the Marvel Universe has always been mysterious. THOR & HERCULES: ENCYCLOPAEDIA MYTHOLOGICA (2009) #1 identified Hela as the daughter of Loki and a frost giant named Angerboda, bringing her in line with her counterpart in Norse mythology. That lineage also makes her the sister of both the Midgard Serpent and Fenris. Historically, she has allied herself with Loki on several occasions during attempts to defeat Odin and Thor.

JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #102 page by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby
JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #102 page by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby

How 'Blood of the Fathers' Adds to Hela’s Origin

The "Blood of the Fathers" arc adds to Hela’s origin in some major ways. At the start of the arc, Thor—the current king of Asgard—began investigating missing souls in Valhalla and Hel. This led to a confrontation with Doctor Doom, who had kidnapped Hela, and a journey into the past, specifically to the time of Bor Burison, Thor’s grandfather.

Time travel brought Thor back to the moment where a time-displaced Thanos found himself at odds with Bor. The Mad Titan attacked Bor’s forces while the king of Asgard engaged in a ritual to create what Thanos thought was a black Infinity Stone. Instead, Thanos discovered that Bor had created a child tied to death: Hela.

THOR (2020) #33 page by Torunn Grønbekk and Juan Gedeon
THOR (2020) #33 page by Torunn Grønbekk and Juan Gedeon

Being Thanos, the Mad Titan attempted to sacrifice Hela to obtain what he dubbed the Death Stone. Instead, he found himself interrupted by Thor and his allies, who proved victorious. 

In the aftermath, Hela began aging rapidly. Bor attempted to reclaim control of Hela, but Thor refused and instead brought the young woman to Jotunheim. There, he entrusted her to a past version of Loki from a time when the Gods of Thunder and Mischief were mostly concerned with drinking and winning bets. After proving his identity to Loki, Thor entrusted Hela to Loki and his love interest at the time: Angerboda. 

Following that event, Hela’s life led her to become the Goddess of Death, putting her at odds with Thor and his allies despite his importance to her past. Still, we now know more about Hela’s origin than ever before, including how she became Loki’s daughter.

THOR (2020) #35 page by Torunn Grønbekk, Sergio Davila, and Juan Gedeon
THOR (2020) #35 page by Torunn Grønbekk, Sergio Davila, and Juan Gedeon

To find out Hela’s true origin, pick up THOR #35, on sale now!

Want to find out more? Explore over 30,000+ comics on Marvel Unlimited today!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print. 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

‘Secret Invasion’: Samuel L. Jackson Talks Nick Fury Stepping Out of the Shadows

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Spider-Boy Lands His First Ongoing Series

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Secret Invasion' Episode 1

Comics

Closer Look at the Comics Behind ‘Secret Invasion’

Comics

June 28's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

In this article: Hela

Related

Games

MARVEL SNAP Unleashes New Season Animals Assemble

These aren't your average pets. Time to show these Super Humans who's in charge. ANIMALS ASSEMBLE!

2 months ago

Comics

Celebrate the Women of Marvel with Their Top Comic Stories

Save big on digital collections and issues starring Ms. Marvel, Silk, Wolverine, and more women heroes all month long in the Marvel Comics app.

3 months ago

Comics

Marvel's Greatest Villains Join Together on Comic Visionary Alex Ross' Newest 'Timeless' Piece

Check out Alex Ross’ latest Marvel Comics masterpiece and look for his 'Timeless Variant Covers' in March 2023!

8 months ago

Comics

Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder: Marvel’s GOATs

Thor’s chariot-pulling friends are the Greatest Goats of All Time.

1 year ago