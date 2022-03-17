Super Hero High Fashion Is on Full Display in This Year's Hellfire Gala Covers
The X-Men, Avengers, and more serve stunning looks in new Hellfire Gala Variant Covers, coming this June.
This year’s Hellfire Gala will once again be a night overflowing with action, drama, and FASHION — and this time around, mutants won’t be the only ones slaying the Green Carpet. The other heroes of the Marvel Universe are getting into the fun with extremely stylish looks of their own, all designed by some of the industry’s most inventive artists!
Superstar Russell Dauterman returns to lead the campaign to elevate Marvel Comics fashion like never before alongside artists Carmen Carnero, Iban Coello, Chris Bachalo, Jen Bartel, Mateus Manhanini, Mahmud Asrar, Miguel Mercado, Meghan Hetrick, InHyuk Lee, and Erica D’Urso. Combining real fashion trends with classic super hero aesthetics, mutant power signatures, and more, these bold takes on your favorite Marvel characters can be seen in both the upcoming X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA one-shot and on a series of 20 gorgeous variant covers throughout June!
"I'm thrilled to be back designing costumes for the mutants!” Dauterman said. “And this year we're expanding to include more of the Marvel Universe — I jumped at the chance to design one of my favorite characters, the Scarlet Witch! I’m lucky to be in such stellar company, surrounded by the other artists working on this project. I’ve been excited every time new art shows up in my inbox, and can’t wait for everyone to see!"
Fans looking for an invite to the HELLFIRE GALA need look no further than June’s X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1, a 72-page one-shot by Gerry Duggan, Russell Dauterman, Matteo Lolli, C.F. Villa, and Kris Anka. Check out the first batch of HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVERS now and stay tuned for more reveals in the coming weeks!
On Sale 6/1
SHANG-CHI #13 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by CHRIS BACHALO – Namor
X-FORCE #29 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by MIGUEL MERCADO – Forge
X-MEN #12 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by INHYUK LEE – Cyclops
On Sale 6/8
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #5 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN – Spider-Man
BLACK PANTHER #7 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by ERICA D'URSO – Captain Marvel
FANTASTIC FOUR #45 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN – Doctor Doom
On Sale 6/15
IRON MAN #21 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by IBAN COELLO – Iron Man
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #39 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN – Black Widow
MOON KNIGHT #12 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN – Scarlet Witch
WOLVERINE #22 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN – Wolverine
On Sale 6/22
AVENGERS #57 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by CARMEN CARNERO – Captain America
CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #2 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by MATEUS MANHANINI – Captain America
GAMBIT #2 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN – Gambit
HULK #8 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN – She-Hulk
KNIGHTS OF X #3 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by MAHMUD ASRAR – Rogue
MARAUDERS #4 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN - Synch
X-MEN RED #4 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by JEN BARTEL – Jean Grey
On Sale 6/29
IMMORTAL X-MEN #4 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by MEGHAN HETRICK – Emma Frost
LEGION OF X #3 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN – Havok
NEW MUTANTS #27 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN - Magik
