Hellfire Gala Previews and Predictions: Hellions

It’s somewhat ironic that the proverbial misfits of Krakoa share their team name with Frost’s beloved students. These Hellions are anything but well-adjusted individuals, even though two of them used to be members of the X-Men.

Take Alex Summers for example. As Havok, Alex was the leader of the government sanctioned team of mutants called X-Factor. Years later, he was recruited by Captain America himself to lead the Avengers Unity Squad. For a short period of time, Havok was the poster boy for mutant and human relations. But something happened to Havok during the Axis incident in New York City... He reemerged as an extremist and never returned to the Avengers. While reports out of Krakoa indicate that Havok was “cured” of whatever affected him, his membership in the Hellions suggests otherwise.