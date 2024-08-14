'Hellverine' Blazes a Fiery Future in the Marvel Universe in New Ongoing Series

Because you demanded it—HELLVERINE rides again! This December, the breakout character will headline his first-ever ongoing series by writer and HELLVERINE co-creator Benjamin Percy and blazing hot artist Raffaele Ienco (STAR WARS: DARTH VADER).



Following HELLVERINE's debut in last year's GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE crossover, hellfire was passed from father to son as Logan's son Akihiro, formerly known as Daken, took over the mantle in a 4-issue HELLVERINE limited series. That saga concluded today, and now, Percy will take this hellish journey to even darker depths as Akihiro embraces his demonic transformation and dives claws first into Marvel's super heroic landscape, as well as its demonic underworld.



It's hellfire-fueled, claw-slashing action in the Mighty Marvel Manner as HELLVERINE blazes a new path across the Marvel Universe! The Demon Bagra-ghul possessed Wolverine, turning him into a killing machine…but Logan is no stranger to caging the beast within his soul, and the demon learned his heroic ways. Now it's resurrected Akihiro, and the two must learn to live as one—the HELLVERINE! But they can't do it alone—enter: Doctor Strange!



On Hellverine's success and future, Percy shared, "I was writing WOLVERINE and I was writing GHOST RIDER. Of course I was going to bring them together. The 'Weapons of Vengeance' storyline was a monstrous hit, in part because Geoff Shaw and I introduced the Hellverine, a version of Logan with a flaming skull and flaming claws. The fan enthusiasm was such that a Marvel Legends toy was announced and a spin-off limited series got greenlit."



"I had so much fun expanding the mythos of the demon Bagra-ghul and finding a way to not only bring Akihiro back from his savage death in Sabretooth War, but to explore some fresh possibilities for a complicated character I've always loved. And now? There's more mayhem and occultism and hellfire on the horizon. I'm grateful to readers and retailers for their support, because a Hellverine ongoing is coming your way. I'm joining forces with powerhouse artist Raffaele Ienco, and we've got huge, horrifying plans for the Hellverine and his role in the 616."