'House of Harkness' Writer Preeti Chhibber Sends Scarlet Witch to a Magical Boarding School

MARVEL.COM: HOUSE OF HARKNESS introduces new versions of some of our favorite magical Marvel characters. As you were crafting their voices, how did you strike a balance between their familiar trappings and those new elements?

PREETI CHHIBBER: One thing that's fun about writing comic characters is that they are always shifting, depending on who is on the creative team. Spidey written by Dan Slott isn't going to necessarily feel exactly the same as Spidey written by Stephanie Williams. I love that, because it's a way for a character that has sixty-plus years of history to constantly feel new.

So, what we do is we find the fundamental truths and hold onto those, but everything else is fair game. Wanda is driven, she's a fighter, and she knows what she wants and is willing to do what she needs to do to get it. Only now, she's doing that at 16 in a magical school. The fun part is making sure those fundamental truths continue to exist, and how they're impacted by an entirely new universe.

MARVEL.COM: What makes the House of Harkness school so formidable, especially for somebody like Wanda?

PREETI CHHIBBER: Wanda is coming into House of Harkness as a new student years after everyone else has been there building their skills. She's self-trained and has a natural talent, but she has to figure out where she fits in a world where Agatha is the queen bee.