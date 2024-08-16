Hulk Smashes His 800th Issue Milestone with a Giant-Size Spectacular
This November, superstar creators join Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein to celebrate 800 issues of 'Hulk' in 'Incredible Hulk' #19.
November’s INCREDIBLE HULK #19 marks 800 smashing issues of the strongest there is with a giant-sized milestone issue!
In addition to continuing writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Nic Klein’s acclaimed horror-infused saga, it’ll be packed with celebratory bonus stories by superstar talent including legendary HULK scribe Greg Pak along with Benjamin Percy, Torunn Grønbekk, Geoff Shaw, Lynne Yoshii, and Lan Medina! Featuring all-new tales that spotlight other gamma superstars, from She-Hulk to Brawn to the Red Hulk, INCREDIBLE HULK #800 will lay the groundwork for an all-new solo series starring a member of the extended Hulk family launching early next year!
Johnson and Klein’s main story will ask if the Hulk has finally met one stronger than himself? After a crushing defeat at the hands of Eldest, the Incredible Hulk is a slave, and the return of the Mother of Horrors is imminent! Hulk’s only hope is the newly resurrected Charlie Tidwell, who takes on the Skinwalkers of Lycana to save Hulk… But what ancient power did the Skinwalkers awaken within her to bring her back? Can her mysterious new power give Hulk the edge he needs to defeat both the Skinwalkers and the immortal Eldest?
"It's a tremendous honor to write a landmark issue of one of the biggest titles in comics, and we are NOT wasting the opportunity," Johnson promises. "Fans are finally going to see the throwdown between Hulk and Eldest, Nic Klein’s craziest Hulk transformation to date, an INSANE reveal featuring Hulk's sidekick Charlie, and a complete status quo reset that will propel us into uncharted territory in 2025 and beyond."
HULK #19 (LEGACY #800)
Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, BENJAMIN PERCY, GREG PAK & TORUNN GRØNBEKK
Art by NIC KLEIN, GEOFF SHAW, LYNNE YOSHII & LAN MEDINA
Cover by NIC KLEIN
On Sale 11/27
Check out Nic Klein’s cover and preorder HULK #19 at your local comic shop today!
