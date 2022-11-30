Meet Ian Rogers, Captain America’s Son

Captain America Finds Ian Rogers in Dimension Z

In CAPTAIN AMERICA (2012) #1 by Rick Remender and John Romita Jr., Arnim Zola pulled Steve Rogers into Dimension Z, a world in which he was the supreme ruler. Zola’s goal was to steal a sample of the Super Soldier Serum from Steve’s blood and give it to his son, Leopold Zola, and his daughter, Jet Black. However, Steve broke free before Zola could enact his plan and escaped with baby Leopold.

Initially, Zola thought his son was dead and commanded his army of mutates to capture Captain America. Steve, for his part, named the boy Ian Rogers after his own grandfather and spent more than a decade in Dimension Z raising him to care about and protect others – in this case, the Phrox, an alien species in Dimension Z that opposed Zola. Despite the values Steve instilled in him, Ian had something of a brutal and rebellious streak that created tension between him and his adoptive father.

Ian eventually discovered that Zola was his biological father, and during a battle between Steve and the villain’s mutates, Jet Black captured her younger brother and returned him to their father. Soon after, Zola began brainwashing Ian into believing Captain America was evil.

Steve set off to rescue Ian from Zola and even eventually turned Jet to his side, as she had her own reservations about her father’s actions. For Ian, though, the villain’s brainwashing proved effective, and Steve had to battle the child he’d raised. Unwilling to hurt his son, Captain America ended up at Ian’s mercy, pleading with him to turn back to the light. While Steve was successful, Sharon Carter showed up at just the wrong moment and shot Ian through the throat, believing she was saving Captain America’s life. Ian’s body then fell into the tank below them, which was filled with the same bio-mass material Zola used to create his children.

From there, Steve escaped with Jet. Sharon, though, ended up trapped in Dimension Z while trying to buy the two of them enough time to get out. When Steve returned to his proper universe, he discovered that – in the decades he’d been trapped in Dimension Z – only a short amount of time had passed on Earth-616. Following the loss of Sharon and Ian, Steve struggled with his guilt about what happened. During that time, he also battled against Ran Shen, AKA Iron Nail, who used a dart to purge the Super Soldier Serum from the hero’s blood.