The God of Thunder Gets the 'Immortal' Treatment in 'Immortal Thor' #1

Announced today by Polygon, mastermind writer Al Ewing’s next immortal saga has arrived! This August, Ewing’s IMMORTAL THOR #1 hits stands with art by Martín Cóccolo and a cover by Alex Ross.

Following the acclaimed IMMORTAL HULK, fans won’t want to miss this new story of Immortal Thor! In Norse myths, they called him Thunderer. Vuer has he been called, and Hloriddi. The Gods know him as Asgard's King, keeper of Mjolnir, hero of the tales. When injustice grips the Earth and ancient powers bring down the sky, he fights for those who cannot—and when the tale is done, we will know what that cost him. This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR.

When Polygon asked what he can share beyond the solicit, Ewing said, "Doors are indeed opening, buried secrets are waiting to be unearthed, and ancient gods—elder gods, if you will—are coming to bring trial and sorrow to Earth, Asgard, and Thor personally, and he’s going to need to be his absolute highest self to face them. And even then, he might not make it through. The omens are sinister. The storm is at the gate."

On working on the book, artist Martín Cóccolo adds, "Even though I'm the artist of the project, I'm enjoying being surprised by the legend that is Al Ewing every time I turn a page of script and not fully know where the story is going. So, both as the artist and a fan, I tell you let Al cook and I don't think you'll regret it. And all I can assure you, dear reader, is that I'm making Al's story as beautiful and as powerful as I possibly can."