Comics
Published July 17, 2024

Iron Man Enters a New, Brutal Era

This October, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Spencer Ackerman will launch a new run of 'Iron Man' with artist Julius Ohta.

by Marvel

Marvel’s Armored Avenger takes off for new adventures this October in IRON MAN #1!

The new hard-hitting run will be written by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Spencer Ackerman (Reign of Terror, DC’s Waller vs. Wildstorm) in his exciting Marvel debut. Ackerman will be joined by rising star Julius Ohta (HELLVERINE, ALIEN). 

Following today’s conclusion of Gerry Duggan’s INVINCIBLE IRON MAN, Tony Stark is back on top after regaining control of his company, armor, and confidence. He’s determined to never hit rock bottom again, so when familiar threats like Roxxon and A.I.M. resurface, they’ll be met by an Iron Man more than willing to fight back, play dirty, and unleash every bit of his intellect to bring them down!

When the best of his own technology fails him, Tony will build a brand-new armor unlike any seen in his over 60-year history. Dubbed the “Improvised Iron Man,” fans will see it assembled throughout the series as Tony does what he does best—tinkering and upgrading it to counter anything the world throws at him. The series will also debut a new Iron Monger, complete with a mysteriously-powered new armor… 

Roxxon and A.I.M. team up to take on Stark Unlimited! But they’re ready for the old Tony Stark. This one? He’s a lot angrier than he used to be. Iron Man is going to war! New armor, old enemies, and unbelievable twists abound in this fresh take on a fury-powered Iron Man!

"Winning a Pulitzer is cool and all, but it's not writing for Marvel Comics," Ackerman shared. "And to write IRON MAN is a very specific dream come true. A lot of comics' best creators have used Iron Man to tell big stories about security and freedom—with a whole lot of super hero action, of course—and I can't wait to build on their legacy."  

On how his esteemed career in journalism prepared him to take on Tony Stark’s specific complexities, Ackerman added, "In my day job reporting on national security, I've covered the real-life equivalents of the Stark Expo, watched experimental weapons in action, seen their impact on human beings, and tracked the massive wealth they generate for a select few. Tony struggles with challenges—and is sure about to struggle with challenges—that I've covered for years. Only now I can write about them the way I've always wanted to: in a super hero universe!"

IRON MAN #1 cover by Yasmine Putri

IRON MAN #1
Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN
Art by JULIUS OHTA
Cover by YASMINE PUTRI
Variant Cover by SUMIT KUMAR
On Sale 10/23

Check out the main cover by Yasmine Putri, a variant cover by Sumit Kumar, and Ohta's new armor designs.

Sam Wilson Takes Flight in First 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Movies

Sam Wilson Takes Flight in First 'Captain America: Brave New World' Trailer

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness Returns in 'Agatha All Along' Trailer

TV Shows

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness Returns in 'Agatha All Along' Trailer

PHOENIX (2024) #1 cover by Yasmine Putri

Comics

July 17's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Magneto in 'X-Men '97'

Podcasts

See the X-Men Comics That Inspired ‘X-Men ‘97’

'Marvel Studios' The Avengers'

Movies

The Avengers Assemble to Dub 2012 Film in the Lakota Language

