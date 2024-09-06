Iron Man's Brutal New Era Takes Flight in New Trailer

An epic new run of Marvel’s Armored Avenger kicks off this October!



IRON MAN (2024) will be written by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Spencer Ackerman (Reign of Terror; DC’s Waller vs. Wildstorm) in his exciting Marvel debut and drawn by rising star Julius Ohta (HELLVERINE, ALIEN) with colors by Alex Sinclair. Today, fans can get a sneak peek at Tony Stark’s upcoming adventures in the new IRON MAN #1 trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork.



Roxxon and A.I.M. team up to take on Stark Unlimited! But they’re ready for the old Tony Stark. This one? He’s a lot angrier than he used to be. Iron Man is going to war! He’s determined to never hit rock bottom again--his old enemies will face an Iron Man more than willing to fight back, play dirty, and unleash every bit of his intellect to bring them down!



When the best of his own technology fails him, Tony will build a brand-new armor that you can see in action in the new trailer! Dubbed the “Improvised Iron Man,” readers will see it assembled throughout the series as Tony does what he does best—tinkering and upgrading it to counter anything the world throws at him.



“Down to the armor Iron Man is wearing, Tony is in pure survival mode from jump,” Ackerman explained to ComicBook.com in a recent interview. “The stakes start out very high and escalate from there. A big theme of this run is going to be scale — the pursuit of it, the maintenance of it, the cost of it. We've seen Tony cross some very serious moral lines in the past. Now we're going to scale them up.”