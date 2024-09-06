Comics
Published September 6, 2024

Iron Man's Brutal New Era Takes Flight in New Trailer

Spencer Ackerman and Julius Ohta’s 'Iron Man' #1 hits stands on October 23.

by Marvel

An epic new run of Marvel’s Armored Avenger kicks off this October!

IRON MAN (2024) will be written by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Spencer Ackerman (Reign of Terror; DC’s Waller vs. Wildstorm) in his exciting Marvel debut and drawn by rising star Julius Ohta (HELLVERINE, ALIEN) with colors by Alex Sinclair. Today, fans can get a sneak peek at Tony Stark’s upcoming adventures in the new IRON MAN #1 trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork.


Roxxon and A.I.M. team up to take on Stark Unlimited! But they’re ready for the old Tony Stark. This one? He’s a lot angrier than he used to be. Iron Man is going to war! He’s determined to never hit rock bottom again--his old enemies will face an Iron Man more than willing to fight back, play dirty, and unleash every bit of his intellect to bring them down!

When the best of his own technology fails him, Tony will build a brand-new armor that you can see in action in the new trailer! Dubbed the “Improvised Iron Man,” readers will see it assembled throughout the series as Tony does what he does best—tinkering and upgrading it to counter anything the world throws at him.
 
“Down to the armor Iron Man is wearing, Tony is in pure survival mode from jump,” Ackerman explained to ComicBook.com in a recent interview. “The stakes start out very high and escalate from there. A big theme of this run is going to be scale — the pursuit of it, the maintenance of it, the cost of it. We've seen Tony cross some very serious moral lines in the past. Now we're going to scale them up.”

IRON MAN #1 Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

IRON MAN #1
Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN
Art by JULIUS OHTA
Cover by YASMINE PUTRI
Foil Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN
Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Virgin Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Negative Space Virgin Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG
Variant Cover by SUMIT KUMAR
Doom Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE
Deadly Foes Variant Cover by DAVE BARDIN
On Sale 10/23

Check out the trailer along with all the covers and preorder IRON MAN #1 at your local comic shop today!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Marvel's 85th Anniversary: Marvel Comics Through the Decades

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

September 4's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Live Events

All the Marvel News from D23 2024

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Live Events

SDCC 2024: All the News from Marvel Studios’ Hall H Panel

Comics

2024 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit Available Now

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Iron Man (Tony Stark)
Iron Man #1 Variant Covers
1/
IRON MAN #1 Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Related

Comics

Marvel's 85th Anniversary: Marvel Comics Through the Decades

To commemorate Marvel's 85th anniversary, revisit notable and iconic moments from throughout the decades.

6 days ago

Comics

Tony Stark Rebuilds His Legacy in Philip Tan's 'Iron Man' #1 Foil Cover

Check out the special Foil Variant Cover for Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Spencer Ackerman and artist Julius Ohta’s 'Iron Man' #1, on sale this October.

1 week ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Watch Marvel HQ’s New Motion Comic ‘Avengers: Super Heroes Assemble’

This family-friendly, six-episode series finds the Avengers facing off against Thanos!

2 weeks ago

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Play Your Cards Right at Family Game Night

Grab some popcorn and snacks! These Marvel Must Haves are sure to liven up your next Family Game Night!

2 weeks ago