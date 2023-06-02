Comics
Published June 2, 2023

J. Michael Straczynski Returns to Marvel in 'Captain America' #1

The all-new era of Captain America launches in September!

by Marvel

Announced earlier by io9, acclaimed writer and filmmaker J. Michael Stracyznski will make his celebrated return to Marvel Comics this September in CAPTAIN AMERICA #1!  

Stracyznski has written fan-favorite stories including AMAZING SPIDER-MAN and THOR, and now he’s ready to embark on a new adventure with Marvel’s star-spangled hero! Alongside superstar artist Jesús Saiz (PUNISHER, DOCTOR STRANGE), the talented duo is ready to take Steve Rogers on an exhilarating new adventure.

Decades ago, Steve Rogers changed the world forever. Now powerful and insidious forces are assembling to ensure he never does it again. Past, present and future collide as the man out of time reckons with an existential threat determined to set the world on a darker path at any cost…

Speaking with io9, Straczynski says, “Overall, the goal is to do some really challenging stories, some really fun stories, and get inside Steve’s head to see who he really is in ways that may not have been fully explored before. If folks like what I did with Peter in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, and Thor in, well… THOR, then they should give this a shot, because I’m really swinging for the bleachers in this one!”

CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 COVER BY JESÚS SAIZ

CAPTAIN AMERICA #1
Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI
Art and Cover by JESÚS SAIZ
On Sale 9/20

Check out the cover by Jesús Saiz now and don’t miss CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 when it hits stands in September!


Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print. 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

J. Michael Straczynski Returns to Marvel in 'Captain America' #1

Games

Watch the Marvel Contest of Champions Livestream for Dev Updates and In-Game Giveaways

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

The X-Men '97 Team Join Mutantkind's Biggest Night in a New 'X-Men: Hellfire Gala' #1 Variant Cover

Comics

Meet Miguel O’Hara, Spider-Man 2099

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Captain America (Steve Rogers)

Related

Comics

All-Star Creators Celebrate the Incredible Legacy of Captain America in Milestone 750th Issue

Check out all the covers for 'Captain America' #750, on sale July 5. The monumental issue will be a prelude to the future of the Captain America mythos, revealing the fate of Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and Sharon Carter.

3 days ago

Comics

May 17's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Meet the new Avengers team, celebrate 700 issues of Fantastic Four, follow a documentary crew into Hulk territory, and more in this week's comics!

2 weeks ago

Comics

Who Is the Captain America of the Railways?

Captain America: Aaron Fischer faces his past in the latest story arc of romance anthology series ‘Love Unlimited.’

3 weeks ago

Comics

'Captain America Finale' #1 Sends Steve Rogers' Future into a Spiral

In the aftermath of 'Captain America: Cold War,' August’s 'Captain America Finale' #1 sees Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carmen Carnero close their chapter of 'Captain America.'

3 weeks ago