Comics
Published December 13, 2022

J. Scott Campbell Celebrates 50 Years of Ghost Rider's Vengeance with New 'Ghost Rider' #11 Anniversary Cover

Check out the latest J. Scott Campbell Anniversary Variant Cover, arriving in February!

by Marvel

This last year marked the 50th anniversary of the iconic horror hero Ghost Rider! The character’s milestone year saw the launch of a brand-new ongoing series by writer Benjamin Percy and artist Cory Smith. This hit run has brought Ghost Rider back to his flaming-skulled basics with the return of original Ghost Rider, Johnny Blaze, as he journeys across the dark roads of the Marvel Universe to confront its monsters and his own demons. Having already crossed paths with Blackheart, Talia Warroad, and new villain Exhaust, the title will continue to highlight the character’s legacy and blaze a bold new future with the return of Danny Ketch

To celebrate this highway-melting new era and Ghost Rider’s anniversary, J. Scott Campbell has turned out his newest anniversary variant cover! The latest in the best-selling artist’s line of variant covers celebrating the anniversaries of Marvel’s greatest heroes, this GHOST RIDER #11 cover depicts Ghost Rider in all his hellish fury as he revs up his engine to unleash his one-of-a-kind brand of vengeance on the Marvel Universe!

Ghost Rider #11 Anniversary Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

GHOST RIDER #11
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by DAVE WACHTER
Anniversary Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL
Retro Anniversary Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL
Virgin Anniversary Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL
On Sale 2/8

Like Campbell’s previous anniversary covers, fans can also pick up the GHOST RIDER #11 ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER in retro and virgin editions! Check it out now and stay tuned for more of J. Scott Campbell’s anniversary covers to be revealed in the months ahead!

GHOST RIDER #11 Retro Anniversary Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

