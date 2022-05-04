Jane Takes Up the Hammer in Electrifying 'Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor' #1 First Look

When the Odinson goes missing in Asgard’s time of need, only one person has what it takes to step up in his absence: Jane Foster.

In Torunn Gronbekk and Michael Dowling’s JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #1, Asgard's greatest enemies – including Hela, Ulik the Troll, and Enchantress – mount an assault on the Golden Realm. However, at this precise moment, Asgard’s King Thor has gone missing, and Jane fears the worst has happened to him. So, when Mjölnir crashes through her apartment window, she knows exactly what she must do – even if it means she must once again risk her life to become Thor herself.

A special first look at Dowling’s artwork for JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #1 shows Sif the All-Seer watching an oncoming elf army as Beta Ray Bill approaches her across the Bifrost. She reaches out to Jane and Mr. Horse, who look down in horror at a blood-covered Mjölnir on their apartment floor. When she reaches down to pick it up, Jane immediately transforms, becoming the Mighty Thor once more. A final page also reveals Enchantress conversing with a cloaked figure – and whatever their conversation may be, it can’t be good.

Behold the war to come in a special first look at JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #1 below!