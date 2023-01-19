Meet Janet Van Dyne, the Original Wasp

Janet Van Dyne’s Tragic Origin

The daughter of scientist Dr. Vernon Van Dyne, Janet came from a wealthy family that earned a fortune in textiles and fashion. When Vernon tried to recruit Hank Pym, AKA Ant-Man, for a project that involved contacting extraterrestrial life, he brought his daughter with him to their meeting. Hank immediately noted Janet’s resemblance to his deceased wife, Maria Pym (née Trovaya). Soon after, Vernon made contact with an alternate dimension called Kosmos, and one of its inhabitants, Pilai, came to Earth and killed him.

In the aftermath of Vernon’s death, Hank revealed his Super Hero identity to Janet and gave her the equipment necessary to become the Wasp. Together, they got revenge on Pilai for killing Vernon by destroying the being. Janet and Hank proceeded to fight crime together, taking on villains such as Elihas Starr, AKA Egghead.

One of the most momentous events in Janet’s history came in AVENGERS (1963) #1, which saw Loki goad Donald Blake into transforming into Thor so that he might get revenge on his old enemy. To accomplish this, Loki made it appear as if Bruce Banner, AKA Hulk, had attacked a train in the hopes that such a menace would convince Blake to become Thor. A message meant for the Fantastic Four ended up getting diverted to Blake, who indeed went to fight the Green Goliath.

However, Iron Man, Ant-Man, and Wasp also received the message. They arrived on the scene and helped thwart Loki’s plan. At the end of that first installment of AVENGERS, Janet gave the team its name. A few issues later, Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America, joined up as well, officially completing the group’s classic lineup.

From that point on, Janet’s history became tied up with the Avengers and Hank, with whom she eventually fell in love. During her time on the team, she fought against such threats as Kang the Conqueror, Namor the Sub-Mariner, and the Masters of Evil. She was also forced to contend with a stalker, David Cannon, AKA Whirlwind.

In the team’s battles, Janet proved herself an able and powerful member of the Avengers. She and Hank did leave the team at times, but they invariably returned. Janet also eventually received her family inheritance, which made her quite rich.