Comics
Published September 23, 2024

Jeff the Land Shark Takes Over Marvel Unlimited for 'Jeff Week'

During 'Jeff Week,' Jeff the Land Shark will team up with the stars of a different Infinity Comic every day, starting with 'X-Men: From the Ashes.'

by Meagan Damore

Shark your calendars: it's officially JEFF WEEK at Marvel Unlimited!

This week, Jeff the Land Shark will team up with the stars of a different Infinity Comic title every day, starting with X-MEN: FROM THE ASHES (2024). See Jeff's playdate at the X-Mansion, his adventure with Devil Dinosaur, his mission for Nick Fury, and more as Gustavo Duarte's JEFF WEEK INFINITY COMIC (2024) makes waves across the Marvel Universe.

Prepare for the week ahead with a sneak peek at each issue of JEFF WEEK INFINITY COMIC (2024) below, and don't miss the first issue, now available on Marvel Unlimited!

JEFF WEEK INFINITY COMIC #1

JEFF WEEK INFINITY COMIC (2024) #1 cover by Gustavo Duarte

JEFF WEEK INFINITY COMIC (2024) #1
Written by GUSTAVO DUARTE
Art by GUSTAVO DUARTE
Available Now on Marvel Unlimited

Play date at the X-Mansion! Are the X-Men prepared for all the...FUN...that Jeff can bring? A wild week of Jeff kicks off here!

JEFF WEEK INFINITY COMIC #2

JEFF WEEK INFINITY COMIC (2024) #2 cover by Gustavo Duarte

JEFF WEEK INFINITY COMIC (2024) #2
Written by GUSTAVO DUARTE
Art by GUSTAVO DUARTE
Available 9/24 on Marvel Unlimited

Spider-Man's on double duty as BABY SHARK SITTER! Can he handle the responsibility?!

JEFF WEEK INFINITY COMIC #3

JEFF WEEK INFINITY COMIC (2024) #3 cover by Gustavo Duarte

JEFF WEEK INFINITY COMIC (2024) #3
Written by GUSTAVO DUARTE
Art by GUSTAVO DUARTE
Available 9/25 on Marvel Unlimited

Double Trouble! Devil Dinosaur invites bestie Jeff over for snacks. But, err, Moon Girl isn't happy about the menu...

JEFF WEEK INFINITY COMIC #4

JEFF WEEK INFINITY COMIC (2024) #4 cover by Gustavo Duarte

JEFF WEEK INFINITY COMIC (2024) #4
Written by GUSTAVO DUARTE
Art by GUSTAVO DUARTE
Available 9/26 on Marvel Unlimited

Nick Fury handles the most important mission of his life: Finding someone to watch Jeff!

JEFF WEEK INFINITY COMIC #5

JEFF WEEK INFINITY COMIC (2024) #5 cover by Gustavo Duarte

JEFF WEEK INFINITY COMIC (2024) #5
Written by GUSTAVO DUARTE
Art by GUSTAVO DUARTE
Available 9/27 on Marvel Unlimited

TJFF—thank JEFF for Fridays! The adorable land shark's week of chaos is nearly over—but he's got at LEAST one more house to wreck before that.

Want to read more about Jeff the Land Shark? Join Marvel Unlimited for instant access to 30,000+ comics on the Marvel Unlimited app or on the web, with digital issues spanning Marvel Comics classics to ongoing series!

In this article: Jeff the Land Shark, Infinity Comics, Marvel Unlimited
Jeff the Land Shark
Meet Jeff, Marvel's most adorable super hero yet. Known for his iconic "mrr," Jeff is a mischievous land shark with a knack for getting into trouble as he navigates life out of water. Armed with sharp teeth and disarming cuteness, he's both endearing and formidable. Dive into his adventures and discover why this bite-sized hero has become a Marvel icon, capturing the hearts of fans everywhere!
Explore

