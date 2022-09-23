Join Marvel Unlimited and Get Bonus In-Game Fortnite Items
Read all five ‘Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War’ issues on Marvel Unlimited to receive a code for six bonus in-game items!
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Start your 7-day free trial, or sign up with plans as low as $9.99 a month.
GRAB MORE DETAILS!
Through October 27, gain an exclusive package of in-game Fortnite items, available to members of Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, Marvel Unlimited! These rewards can be unlocked by reading FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1-5, an epic crossover series that sees the Marvel Universe collide with the world of Fortnite!
The inhabitants on the Island are locked in what seems like a never-ending war, and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide—a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel Universe. Spider-Man and Wolverine team up with several Fortnite fighters and new recruit Shuri to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard. Will these allies be able to find it in time and avert catastrophe? And can the heroes of the Marvel and Fortnite realities hold off the Imagined Order long enough to give them a fighting chance? Epic Games' Chief Creative Officer, Donald Mustard, teams up with veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage and artist Sergio Dávila for a five-part crossover event with enormous ramifications for both universes!
Read more about Marvel Unlimited’s exclusive offer below, and read FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1-5 when the issues drop on Marvel Unlimited September 28.
WHAT IS THE FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR MARVEL UNLIMITED PROMOTION?
Paid Marvel Unlimited subscribers with a registered Marvel.com email account who complete all five issues of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR on Marvel Unlimited (through October 27, 2022) will receive an email with a code for all five previously released in-game cosmetics as well as a sixth in-game cosmetic item. Codes are available while supplies last.
WHAT ARE THE SIX IN-GAME COSMETIC ITEMS I WILL RECEIVE IF I READ ALL FIVE FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR COMICS ON MARVEL UNLIMITED?
- Spider-Man Zero Outfit
- Stark Seven Wrap
- Adamantium Claws Pickaxe
- SNIKT! SNIKT! Spray
- Zero War Loading Screen
- Bonus Outfit (Coming Soon)
WHEN WILL FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR BE AVAILABLE ON MARVEL UNLIMITED?
The five issues of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR will be available on Marvel Unlimited beginning September 28, 2022.
How do I receive my code for the six in-game cosmetic items?
Complete all five issues of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1-5 via your paid, registered Marvel Unlimited account between September 28, 2022 and October 27, 2022. Your unique code for the six in-game cosmetic items will be sent to your email within 48 hours of completion. Codes are available while supplies last.
It’s important to note that your Marvel Unlimited subscription must be linked to a Marvel account in order to be eligible for this promotion. If you need help linking your in-app subscription via Apple or Google to a Marvel account, please visit our FAQ here. If you complete all five FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR comics prior to linking your in-app subscription to a Marvel account, you will need to re-read them after your subscription is linked.
I READ ALL FIVE ISSUES OF FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR. WHEN CAN I EXPECT TO RECEIVE MY CODE FOR THE SIX IN-GAME COSMETIC ITEMS?
Codes will be delivered to the email associated with your Marvel Unlimited account within 48 hours of completion of all five issues. Codes are available while supplies last.
Please make sure to check your spam and junk folders for the email containing the code. Search for the sender, marvel@mail.marvel.com and subject line, Your Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War Game Bonus Code Has Arrived.
HOW LONG IS THE CODE FOR THE SIX IN-GAME COSMETIC ITEMS VALID FOR?
Codes are redeemable at fortnite.com/redeem from September 28, 2022 through December 26, 2022.
WILL I RECEIVE THE CODE FOR THE SIX IN-GAME COSMETIC ITEMS IF I READ THE COMICS IN A TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION BUT CONVERT TO A PAID SUBSCRIPTION?
If you’ve completed all five issues of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR during your free trial, once your trial subscription converts to a paid subscription within our promotional window (September 28, 2022 through October 27, 2022), you will receive a code for the six in-game cosmetic items within 48 hours of your subscription converting to paid. Codes are available while supplies last.
I AM HAVING ISSUES REDEEMING MY CODE FOR THE SIX IN-GAME COSMETIC ITEMS AT FORTNITE.COM/REDEEM.
If you are experiencing difficulty redeeming your code, please contact Epic Games customer support at https://www.epicgames.com/help/en-US/contact-us.
The quest begins September 28! Join Marvel Unlimited today to read FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1-5 in full!
