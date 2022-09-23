Join Marvel Unlimited and Get Bonus In-Game Fortnite Items

WHEN WILL FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR BE AVAILABLE ON MARVEL UNLIMITED?

The five issues of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR will be available on Marvel Unlimited beginning September 28, 2022.

How do I receive my code for the six in-game cosmetic items?

Complete all five issues of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1-5 via your paid, registered Marvel Unlimited account between September 28, 2022 and October 27, 2022. Your unique code for the six in-game cosmetic items will be sent to your email within 48 hours of completion. Codes are available while supplies last.

It’s important to note that your Marvel Unlimited subscription must be linked to a Marvel account in order to be eligible for this promotion. If you need help linking your in-app subscription via Apple or Google to a Marvel account, please visit our FAQ here. If you complete all five FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR comics prior to linking your in-app subscription to a Marvel account, you will need to re-read them after your subscription is linked.

I READ ALL FIVE ISSUES OF FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR. WHEN CAN I EXPECT TO RECEIVE MY CODE FOR THE SIX IN-GAME COSMETIC ITEMS?

Codes will be delivered to the email associated with your Marvel Unlimited account within 48 hours of completion of all five issues. Codes are available while supplies last.

Please make sure to check your spam and junk folders for the email containing the code. Search for the sender, marvel@mail.marvel.com and subject line, Your Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War Game Bonus Code Has Arrived.

HOW LONG IS THE CODE FOR THE SIX IN-GAME COSMETIC ITEMS VALID FOR?

Codes are redeemable at fortnite.com/redeem from September 28, 2022 through December 26, 2022.

WILL I RECEIVE THE CODE FOR THE SIX IN-GAME COSMETIC ITEMS IF I READ THE COMICS IN A TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION BUT CONVERT TO A PAID SUBSCRIPTION?

If you’ve completed all five issues of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR during your free trial, once your trial subscription converts to a paid subscription within our promotional window (September 28, 2022 through October 27, 2022), you will receive a code for the six in-game cosmetic items within 48 hours of your subscription converting to paid. Codes are available while supplies last.

I AM HAVING ISSUES REDEEMING MY CODE FOR THE SIX IN-GAME COSMETIC ITEMS AT FORTNITE.COM/REDEEM.

If you are experiencing difficulty redeeming your code, please contact Epic Games customer support at https://www.epicgames.com/help/en-US/contact-us.

The quest begins September 28! Join Marvel Unlimited today to read FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1-5 in full!