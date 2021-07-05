July 7's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Prime yourselves for a cavalcade of comic-mag mirth, True Believers... Merry mutants (and those that love 'em) abound this week, as HELLIONS, X-FORCE, CHILDREN OF THE ATOM, and a brand-new X-MEN #1 all hit shelves! Ta-Nehisi Coates' CAPTAIN AMERICA closes out with a final clang of the shield! AMAZING SPIDER-MAN arrives in the form of an issue #70 and an ANNUAL #2! Plus, more IMMORTAL HULK! More AVENGERS! More Super Heroes, more Super Villains, and more Super Serials than you can swing a Stick at! (Just ask Matt Murdock!)

From floppies to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!

New Comics

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #2

AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #4

AVENGERS #46

CAPTAIN AMERICA #30

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #5

EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1

HELLIONS #13

IMMORTAL HULK #48

RUNAWAYS #37

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #14

THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE #4

THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #4

X-FORCE #21

X-MEN #1

New Collections

BLACK PANTHER BOOK 9: THE INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE OF WAKANDA PART FOUR

KING IN BLACK: ATLANTIS ATTACKS

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK

WOLVERINE EPIC COLLECTION: BLOOD AND CLAWS

HULK & THING: HARD KNOCKS

INHUMANS: CULTURE SHOCK

LIVEWIRES: CLOCKWORK THUGS, YO

MAN-THING: WHATEVER KNOWS FEAR…

Marvel Unlimited

AVENGERS: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING 1

BETA RAY BILL 1

BLACK CAT 4

CAPTAIN AMERICA 28

KING IN BLACK: GHOST RIDER 1

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES 4

SILK 1

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK 5

THE UNION 4

U.S.AGENT 4

X-MEN 19

X-MEN LEGENDS 2

