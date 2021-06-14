June 16's New Marvel Comics: The Full List
'Venom' #200, 'Planet-Size X-Men' #1, 'Heroes Reborn' #7, and more!
Head to your local comic shop this Wednesday, True Believers—then make like Mister Fantastic and get reedin'!
It's a wonderful week to be a comic connoisseur, as a baker's dozen of mind-blowing books are hitting shelves in just two days' time... Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's Eddie Brock saga comes to a close in VENOM #200! A new era begins in PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1! The Sentinel of Liberty embarks on an adventure in CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1! The raucous HEROES REBORN comes to a conclusion with ish #7! And so much more!
From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!
New Comics
- ALIEN #4
- CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1
- DEMON DAYS: MARIKO #1
- FANTASTIC FOUR #33
- HEROES REBORN #7
- HEROES REBORN: WEAPON X & FINAL FLIGHT #1
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #27
- NEW MUTANTS #19
- PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1
- STAR WARS #14
- THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #3
- VENOM #200
- X-CORP #2
New Collections
- CAPTAIN AMERICA'S BICENTENNIAL BATTLES TREASURY EDITION
- DAREDEVIL MASTERWORKS VOL. 15
- POWER PACK: THE POWERS THAT BE
- THOR BY DONNY CATES VOL. 2: PREY
- THOR BY JASON AARON: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3
Marvel Unlimited
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 61
- CHILDREN OF THE ATOM 1
- DAREDEVIL 28
- DEADPOOL NERDY 30 1
- ETERNALS 3
- IMMORTAL HULK 44
- NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN 1
- STAR WARS 12
- STRANGE ACADEMY 9
- TASKMASTER 4
- THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE 1
- WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 4
- X-FACTOR 8
