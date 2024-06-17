June 19's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

BLOOD HUNT rages on in WOLVERINE: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #2 by Thomas Waltz and Juan Jose Ryp, where Wolverine is up to his claws in vampires... but luckily, he gets a little help from his friends! Louise, the vampire-hunting vampire of the Nightguard, and Logan cut their way through vamps to bring the fight to their leader—and you'll never guess who it is! But can Louise control her vampiric tendencies to save the day, or is every step closer to their enemy a step closer to disaster?

Meanwhile, in the deepest, darkest, unholiest night ever known to man or beast, Dracula, Lord of Vampires, has come to Bloodline, daughter of Blade, demanding a sacrifice: a devil's bargain of the soul. A soul in peril? Seek a priest. A deal to escape? A lawyer. And a devil must be met face-to-face. Luckily for Bloodline, there's one man who fulfills all three criteria: none other than Daredevil. But does he—or anyone—stand a chance against a city full of bloodthirsty vampires… and the unending night in which they feed?! Find out in Danny Lore and Vincenzo Carratu's DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #2!

Elsewhere, mythology, monsters and mankind clash in BLACK PANTHER: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #2 by Cheryl Lynn Eaton and Farid Karami! T'Challa has been transformed into a vampire! While on a mission as an agent (or perhaps double agent?) of the vampire leader, T'Challa is warned by Bast herself about the true nature of his enemy, the wrath of the Gods, and the danger of bringing his bloodlust to Wakanda… Plus: T'Challa reignites a feud with a familiar foe!

Then, Earth's mystic defender is off the board as the skies darken in Jed MacKay and Pasqual Ferry's DOCTOR STRANGE (2023) #16! Can Wong and Clea save Stephen from himself? Or… can they save themselves from him?

Over in the new Ultimate Universe, witness the shocking conclusion of the ultimate opening arc in ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2024) #6 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto! Spider-Man must finally confront the head honcho himself: Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin! Kingpin, as owner and operator of the Daily Bugle, has been working with the Maker's Council to control the spread of information in their favor… which means he's the first domino that must be toppled to end their regime! Plus: Mary Jane holds her own. 'Nuff said!

Enter the Venomverse, meet the new Ultimate Universe's Kingpin, defend the Marvel Universe against the vampire hordes of BLOOD HUNT, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

