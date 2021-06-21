Comics
Published June 21, 2021

June 23's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

'Heroes Return' #1! 'Marvel's Voices: Pride' #1! 'Gamma Flight' #1! And so much more!

by Tucker Chet Markus

Don't drop out and cop out, cognoscente—read these comic-mags at your local five and dime this Wednesday!

HEROES RETURN

This week, new number ones abound as GAMMA FLIGHTHEROES RETURN, and MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE kick things off! Then more Hellfire Gala goodness in the form of WOLVERINE #13S.W.O.R.D. #6, and WAY OF X #3 (in that order)! Plus all the usual frenzied fun and fiery fighting across the mighty Marvel Universe! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!

New Comics  

  • AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69 
  • CAPTAIN MARVEL #29
  • FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #2
  • GAMMA FLIGHT #1
  • GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #15
  • HEROES RETURN #1             
  • MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1
  • REPTIL #2
  • SILK #4        
  • STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #13
  • W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN #2
  • S.W.O.R.D. #6
  • WAY OF X #3
  • WOLVERINE #13
  • X-MEN LEGENDS #4

New Collections                    

  • KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES
  • MILES MORALES: ULTIMATE END
  • SILK: OUT OF THE SPIDER-VERSE VOL. 2               
  • STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE OLD REPUBLIC VOL. 4
  • STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GREG PAK VOL. 2 - INTO THE FIRE                       
  • U.S.AGENT: AMERICAN ZEALOT               
  • UNCANNY X-MEN MASTERWORKS VOL. 13
  • WOLVERINE/PUNISHER              
  • X-MEN: DREAM'S END                 
  • X-MEN: OLD SOLDIERS                 

Marvel Unlimited 

  • BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE 1
  • CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE 1 
  • CAPTAIN MARVEL 27 
  • CHAMPIONS 5 
  • IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON 3
  • IRON MAN 7 
  • KING IN BLACK: SPIDER-MAN 1 
  • MARVEL 6 
  • S.W.O.R.D. 4 
  • SPIDER-WOMAN 10 
  • STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 10 
  • THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN 1
  • THOR 13 
  • X-FORCE 18 

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now! 

