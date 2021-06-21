June 23's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

This week, new number ones abound as GAMMA FLIGHT, HEROES RETURN, and MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE kick things off! Then more Hellfire Gala goodness in the form of WOLVERINE #13, S.W.O.R.D. #6, and WAY OF X #3 (in that order)! Plus all the usual frenzied fun and fiery fighting across the mighty Marvel Universe! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!

New Comics

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69

CAPTAIN MARVEL #29

FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #2

GAMMA FLIGHT #1

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #15

HEROES RETURN #1

MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1

REPTIL #2

SILK #4

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #13

W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN #2

S.W.O.R.D. #6

WAY OF X #3

WOLVERINE #13

X-MEN LEGENDS #4

New Collections

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES

MILES MORALES: ULTIMATE END

SILK: OUT OF THE SPIDER-VERSE VOL. 2

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE OLD REPUBLIC VOL. 4

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GREG PAK VOL. 2 - INTO THE FIRE

U.S.AGENT: AMERICAN ZEALOT

UNCANNY X-MEN MASTERWORKS VOL. 13

WOLVERINE/PUNISHER

X-MEN: DREAM'S END

X-MEN: OLD SOLDIERS

Marvel Unlimited

BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE 1

CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE 1

CAPTAIN MARVEL 27

CHAMPIONS 5

IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON 3

IRON MAN 7

KING IN BLACK: SPIDER-MAN 1

MARVEL 6

S.W.O.R.D. 4

SPIDER-WOMAN 10

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 10

THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN 1

THOR 13

X-FORCE 18

