June 29's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Another Cat is in for a surprise in IRON CAT (2022) #1, where Felicia Hardy, AKA Black Cat, is none too pleased to see the armor return (and you can imagine how furious Tony is!). There's someone new in the Iron Cat armor and they have a plan that will put them in the crosshairs of all the heroes of the Marvel Universe. Both Iron Man and Black Cat's secrets and mistakes are going to come back to haunt them...and it's going to get rough.

Asgard will also face a great challenge of its own in THOR: LIGHTNING AND LAMENT (2022) #1 by Ralph Macchio and Todd Nauck. In these pages, the Mighty Thor has abandoned Asgard in her greatest hour of need, leaving the Realm Eternal in the hands of his half brother Loki, in the absence of its rightful ruler, Odin. With Asgard under assault by legions of trolls, and the Lady Sif hovering near death due to a possibly fatal wound suffered in battle, can anyone save the Golden City from annihilation?

Meanwhile, in Jason Aaron and Javier Garron's AVENGERS (2018) #57, the team is lost in time — and if they're going to stop Mephisto's grand plan, they'll need help from some of history's greatest heroes, whose stories have never been told. Meet the mystical man of war, Sgt. Szardos, Soldier Supreme of World War II, and his squadron of supernatural grunts, the Secret Invaders!

While the Avengers are busying traversing time, Marvel's merry mutants will continue their galactic expansion in X-MEN RED #4, where recent revelations threaten to profoundly alter the Destiny of X — and Arakko isn't immune from the fallout. With the clock ticking down to interstellar war, Storm faces a Galactic Illuminati, Magneto attends a meeting of his own that might decide both their fates, and Roberto Da Costa ponders a recent return from the grave alongside the strangest guest star of all.

Discover the identity of the new Iron Cat, defend Asgard against a legion of trolls, travel through time with the Avengers, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

AVENGERS (2018) #57

IRON CAT (2022) #1

IRON MAN/HELLCAT ANNUAL (2022) #1

MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS (2022) #1

SABRETOOTH (2022) #4

SHE-HULK (2022) #4

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS (2022) #3

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #24

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #21

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA (2022) #3

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN (2022) #2

THOR: LIGHTNING AND LAMENT (2022) #1

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR (2022) #3

WOLVERINE: PATCH (2022) #3

X-CELLENT (2022) #4

X-MEN RED (2022) #4

New Collections

JANE FOSTER: THE SAGA OF VALKYRIE TPB (2022) #1

MARVEL STUDIOS' THE FALCON & THE WINTER SOLDIER: THE ART OF THE SERIES HC (2021) #1

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT BY SAMIRA AHMED TPB (2029) #1

SPIDER-VERSE: SPIDER-ZERO TPB (2020) #1

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: TALES OF THE JEDI VOL. 2 TPB (2022) #2

THOR: THE SAGA OF GORR THE GOD BUTCHER TPB (2022) #1

Marvel Unlimited

AVENGERS FOREVER #4

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #3

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #5

DEMON DAYS: BLOOD FEUD #1

DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #3

DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN #3

ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3

IRON MAN #18

MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #2

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #4

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #2

SHANG-CHI #10

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #21

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #19

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #1

WOLVERINE: PATCH #1

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #41

