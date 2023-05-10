Superstar Artist Kevin Eastman Brings Darth Vader Back to Hoth in New 'Star Wars: Darth Vader - Black, White & Red' #4 Cover
Check out the legendary Kevin Eastman’s first ever Star Wars work, on sale this July!
Launched last month, STAR WARS: DARTH VADER – BLACK, WHITE & RED is bringing together some of the industry’s hottest talent to tell all-new tales of terror from throughout the Dark Lord of the Sith’s brutal history!
Told in stunning black, white, and red, this first-of-its-kind Star Wars title will also mark a legendary comics creator’s first foray into the galaxy far, far away—Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman has drawn an all-new cover for the final issue of the series, STAR WARS: DARTH VADER – BLACK, WHITE & RED #4!
Hitting stands in July, Eastman depicts Vader in his iconic and distinct style as he finds himself trapped on the icy planet Hoth. Vader’s mysterious return to this famous Star Wars location, first seen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, will be revealed in a thrilling new tale by writer Frank Tieri and artist Danny Earls. The issue will also present the final chapter of Jason Aaron and Leonard Kirk’s saga that ran across all four issues and a mind-melting venture into Vader’s psyche by Steve Orlando and Paul Davidson.
STAR WARS: DARTH VADER – BLACK, WHITE & RED #4 (OF 4)
Written by JASON AARON, STEVE ORLANDO & FRANK TIERI
Art by LEONARK KIRK, PAUL DAVIDSON & DANNY EARLS
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
Variant Cover by KEVIN EASTMAN
On Sale 7/26
Check out Eastman’s cover now and pick up STAR WARS: DARTH VADER – BLACK, WHITE & RED #4 this July!
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!