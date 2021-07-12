Venom Faces Knull in the Battle for all of Earth

In the concluding chapter to comics event KING IN BLACK, Avengers, X-Men, vampire hunters, and omnipotent universal forces are all on hand to eliminate Knull, the God of Darkness who has ravaged planet Earth with his pack of symbiote dragons. And Knull’s chaotic influence has tipped far beyond a global takeover. In addition to killing Eddie Brock, Knull has targeted Brock’s son Dylan, attempting a possession on the young human-symbiote hybrid in KING IN BLACK #4 that threatened to end the war outright. But in its final stages, this endgame had to be waged one-on-one: Venom, the resurrected Lethal Protector, versus Knull, Lord of the Abyss.

Read our top takeaways from the show-stopping KING IN BLACK #5 below, or start at the very beginning with the complete event on Marvel Unlimited. The KING IN BLACK fallout continues in the pages of VENOM (2018) #35, AVENGERS (2018) #45, and FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #30, so stay tuned in the coming weeks for the event’s full wrap-up and aftermath.

EDDIE BROCK: SAVIOR OF THE UNIVERSE?