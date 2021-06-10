Comics
Published June 10, 2021

The Legendary Larry Hama Returns to His Wolverine Run in 'X-Men Legends' #7

Larry Hama and Billy Tan bring you a classic new Wolverine and Jubilee team-up this September!

by Marvel

Acclaimed creator Larry Hama will return to his epic run on WOLVERINE this September in X-MEN LEGENDS #7! Joined by popular X-Men artist Billy Tan, Hama will once again pick up the adventures of Weapon X, continuing his work on the character that helped define the 1990s.

X-MEN LEGENDS #7 cover by Billy Tan
X-MEN LEGENDS #7 cover by Billy Tan

Each month, X-MEN LEGENDS has the most iconic X-Men creators revisit their groundbreaking runs to tell all-new tales that tie up loose ends, resolve long-standing mysteries, and complete unfinished story arcs! The hit series has already seen writer Fabian Nicieza reveal Adam X as the third Summers brother, and Louise Simonson and Walt Simonson shed light on Apocalypse’s original agenda against X-Factor. Now it’s Larry Hama’s turn! The writer behind Wolverine’s greatest stories and deadliest encounters returns to do what he does best! 

When two young mutants disappear, Wolverine and Jubilee set off for Japan to track them down. But Lady Deathstrike and the Hand have their own designs on the duo, and it’ll take no small measure of blood, sweat and adamantium to change their mind, kicking off a deadly international mutant conflict!

Any way you slice it, the ultimate team-up is back, bub! Pick up X-MEN LEGENDS #7 when it hits stands in September!

X-MEN LEGENDS #7
Written by LARRY HAMA
Art and Cover by BILLY TAN

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

‘Loki’: Explore New Images from Episode 1

TV Shows

‘Loki’: See Pictures From the Fan Events Held Around the World

Gear

Glorious New ‘Loki’ Items Arrive for Marvel Must Haves

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

America Chavez Discovers New Truths Behind Her Origin in 'America Chavez: Made in the USA' #4

Podcasts

Listen to Chapter 3 of 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord' Today

In this article: Wolverine (James Howlett), Jubilee

Related

Comics

A Complete Guide to the X-Men Hellfire Gala

Prepare with an issue-by-issue breakdown of the mutant event of the year!

1 week ago

Comics

Join the Hellfire Gala with X-Men Video Call Backgrounds

Pick your favorite X-title and arrive at the Gala for your next video call!

1 week ago

Comics

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with These Mighty Marvel Moments

Featuring Shang-Chi, Silk, Jimmy Woo, Jubilee, and more!

2 weeks ago

Comics

Hellfire Gala Previews and Predictions: Wolverine

See what happens when a few party crashers come up against The Best There Is!

2 weeks ago