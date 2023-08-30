Comics
Published August 30, 2023

Inhyuk Lee's 'Last Days of Moon Knight' Covers Count Down to the Death of Moon Knight

Check out a new trio of variant covers for 'Moon Knight' #28, #29, and #30, part of Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio's 'Death of Moon Knight' storyline.

by Marvel

Starting in October, prepare for the final days, the last minutes, and the terminal seconds of MOON KNIGHT

Following a brutal battle with the Black Spectre, the saga of Marc Spector will come to an untimely end in the pages of Jed MacKayAlessandro Cappuccio, and Federico Sabbatini’s hit run in MOON KNIGHT #28-30. However, Khonshu’s vengeance can never die, and Moon Knight’s legacy will live on in an unexpected way. It’s a startling story arc that will serve as the culmination of Moon Knight’s current era and the beginning of his next chapter. 

To mark this milestone moment in Moon Knight history, superstar artist Inhyuk Lee has delivered three jaw-dropping covers that will adorn all three issues of the storyline. Dubbed the Last Days of Moon Knight Variant Covers, Lee’s pieces foretell this tragic turning point in the Moon Knight mythology!

"Almost all the pieces are now on the board—on one side, Moon Knight and his allies in the Midnight Mission, and on the other, the Black Spectre, his creatures, and his plan for New York," MacKay explained. "We've been building towards this confrontation since #19, and starting with MOON KNIGHT #28, Moon Knight and the Black Spectre go to war. It's not just a question of victory, but survival itself. The Midnight Mission is already cloaked in the black of mourning..."

MOON KNIGHT #28

MOON KNIGHT #28 Last Days of Moon Knight Variant Cover by Inhyuk Lee

MOON KNIGHT #28
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
Last Days of Moon Knight Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE
On Sale 10/18

MOON KNIGHT #29

MOON KNIGHT #29 Last Days of Moon Knight Variant Cover by Inhyuk Lee

MOON KNIGHT #29
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by FEDERICO SABBATINI
Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
Last Days of Moon Knight Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE
On Sale 11/29

MOON KNIGHT #30

MOON KNIGHT #30 Last Days of Moon Knight Variant Cover by Inhyuk Lee

MOON KNIGHT #30
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
Last Days of Moon Knight Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE
On Sale 12/13

Be there when death comes knocking for Marc Spector in MOON KNIGHT #28 this October.

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.

