Comics
Published July 28, 2024

SDCC 2024: New 'Laura Kinney: Wolverine' Comic Series Announced

Erica Schultz and Giada Belviso's 'Laura Kinney: Wolverine' begins this December.

by Marvel

Following the fall of Krakoa, mutants are hated, feared, mistrusted, and manipulated more than ever. Their only hope is LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE!

Just announced by writer Erica Schultz at the Women of Marvel Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Laura Kinney, AKA Wolverine, will headline an all-new solo ongoing series this December!

Following her work on last year’s X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS, Schultz returns to the iconic character, this time teaming up with rising star artist Giada Belviso (BLOOD HUNTERS, JACKPOT & BLACK CAT). LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE begins an exciting new era for Logan’s daughter, who’s enjoyed previous success with solo runs including Tom Taylor’s acclaimed ALL-NEW WOLVERINE

The new series will see Wolverine enter the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe, places that neither the X-Men nor her friends in NYX would dare go, to defend mutants who can’t defend themselves. Her violent methods and unstoppable determination make her a one-mutant army, striking fear in those that take advantage of her kind. But as her reputation grows and more mutants in need turn to her, she may just find herself a target herself…

Missions so dire Wolverine must go it alone! Wolverine takes the fight to those who stand as enemies of mutantkind! Laura Kinney was bred to be the ultimate assassin as X-23. She’s long left that life behind, but as she encounters mutants being forced to use their powers against their will, Wolverine takes it upon herself to right these wrongs—no matter who stands in her way! Join Wolverine as she embarks on missions abroad, ready the fight to mutant oppressors wherever they may hide!

“We want to show you all different sides of Laura. There will be laughing and crying,” teased Schultz. “Laura has dealt with a lot, and when she’s met her other clones, she’s asked herself ‘Is that the person I’m supposed to be? Am I fated to be that person? Should I take my own path, or end up like Logan?’ She decides to forge her own path. This will be her solo adventure.”

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #1 cover by Elena Casagrande

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #1
Written by ERICA SCHULTZ
Art by GIADA BELVISO
Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE
On Sale 12/11

Check out Elena Casagrande’s cover and stay tuned for more news about the series in the months ahead!

