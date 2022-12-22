Long Story Short: Armor Wars, Explained
Iron Man’s tech once fell in the hands of Super Villains?!
What happened when Tony Stark discovered that the same top-secret tech he used to create Iron Man fell into the hands of deadly Super Villains?!
In this episode of Marvel’s Long Story Short, revisit the classic Iron Man story that saw the Armored Avenger face opposition from the government, colleagues, friends, and even fellow heroes! Overnight, the world’s most powerful force for good wasn’t playing by the rules.
After your ARMOR WARS recap, read the complete event on Marvel Unlimited.
Stay tuned to Marvel.com for the next Long Story Short!
