Comics
Published December 22, 2022

Long Story Short: Armor Wars, Explained

Iron Man’s tech once fell in the hands of Super Villains?!

by Robyn Belt

What happened when Tony Stark discovered that the same top-secret tech he used to create Iron Man fell into the hands of deadly Super Villains?!

Iron Man's Tech Turned Against Him?! | Marvel's Long Story Short

In this episode of Marvel’s Long Story Short, revisit the classic Iron Man story that saw the Armored Avenger face opposition from the government, colleagues, friends, and even fellow heroes! Overnight, the world’s most powerful force for good wasn’t playing by the rules.

After your ARMOR WARS recap, read the complete event on Marvel Unlimited.

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for the next Long Story Short!

2:18

In this article: Iron Man (Tony Stark), War Machine (James Rhodes), Avengers
Iron Man: Armor Wars
When Tony Stark discovers that the same top-secret tech he used to create Iron Man has fallen into the hands of deadly Super Villains, he feels responsible for the harmful fallout. With objections from the government, colleagues, friends and even heroes, Stark vows to use Iron Man’s power to take back what’s his. Overnight, the world’s most powerful force for good isn’t playing by the rules.
