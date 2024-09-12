Comics
Published September 12, 2024

Magik Defends Mutantkind From Demonic Threats in New Solo Series

Writer Ashley Allen and artist Germán Peralta launch Magik’s first-ever ongoing solo series this January!

by Marvel

This January, mutant icon Magik headlines her first ongoing solo series! The X-Men’s resident sorcerer will unleash her Soulsword, spells, and dark side against mystical threats targeting the mutant community.
 
MAGIK will be written by rising star Ashley Allen, who wrote the character earlier this year in X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – MAGIK, and drawn by acclaimed artist Germán Peralta, known for his recent work on BLACK PANTHER and last year’s LOKI series.

From Colossus’ kid sister to New Mutant, Illyana Rasputina has climbed the ranks over the years to become the fiercest X-Man of them all, and her long overdue solo adventures will see her tap into her mystical expertise and unique mutant magic like never before.

The mystic mutant goes demon hunting in her own series! The X-Man Illyanna Rasputina strikes out on her own with new allies and dark powers arrayed against her. Something ancient has awakened beneath the Alaskan ice. Unfortunately for it, that’s Magik’s territory now!

Throughout the series, Magik will also be forced to come to terms with her tragic history and learn to control her demonic Darkchylde persona. After years of suppression, Illyana’s Darkchylde form returns from the depths of her tormented soul to offer her more strength and power, but at what cost?

“I’m beyond excited to be returning to write Illyana!” Allen said. “Supernatural stories featuring characters with hearts of gold are my favorite, so this series has been a dream to write! I can’t wait for readers to experience the adventure we take Magik on to slay some demons … and maybe accept some of her own.”
 
“I am very excited about this project,” Peralta shared. “Magik is a character with an incredible background, surrounded by darkness and mystery. Additionally, she is visually spectacular in all her versions, and I personally love Chris Bachalo’s design. I really enjoy drawing action scenes, as well as emotionally-driven scenes, and Ashley Allen writes a super intriguing script, where she balances both of these types of situations, making my job even more fun than it already is. I mean, what artist wouldn’t love to draw Magik with her great sword facing all kinds of demons?”

Magik #1 cover by J. Scott Campbell

MAGIK #1
Written by ASHLEY ALLEN
Art by GERMÁN PERALTA
Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL
Foil Variant Cover by DIKE RUAN
On Sale 1/8

Check out J. Scott Campbell’s cover, Dike Ruan’s Foil Variant Cover, and Peralta’s new Darkchylde design. Preorder MAGIK #1 at your local comic shop today!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Marvel's 85th Anniversary: Marvel Comics Through the Decades

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

September 11's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Live Events

All the Marvel News from D23 2024

Live Events

SDCC 2024: All the News from Marvel Studios’ Hall H Panel

Comics

2024 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit Available Now

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Magik (Illyana Rasputin), X-Men

Magik #1

Related

Comics

Wolverine & Nightcrawler's Friendship, Explained

Explore the history of Wolverine and Nightcrawler's bond as Kurt comes to Logan's aid in 'Wolverine' #1.

2 days ago

Comics

September 11's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Unleash your inner beast with Wolverine, assemble with the Avengers Emergency Response Squad, and more in this week's comics!

3 days ago

Comics

Kitty Pryde & Emma Frost's Complicated Relationship, Explained

Revisit all the defining moments of Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost's relationship as the duo embarks on new adventures in 'Exceptional X-Men' #1.

6 days ago

Comics

X-Men: Lockheed's Greatest Hits

As Lockheed roars into his new solo series 'The Lovable Lockheed,' revisit some of his greatest moments from his time with the X-Men, the Pet Avengers, and beyond.

6 days ago