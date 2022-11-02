Comics
Published November 2, 2022

Marvel Reveals Its 2023 Free Comic Book Day Titles

Learn about the four Free Comic Book Day Titles coming to your local comic shop on May 6!

by Marvel

For next year’s FREE COMIC BOOK DAY, Marvel Comics will have something for every fan, with four separate titles packed with exciting entry points into the Marvel Comics mythos!

In addition to lead-in stories to the biggest comic book sagas of 2023, including FALL OF X and SUMMER OF SYMBIOTES, 2023’s FREE COMIC BOOK DAY titles will also spotlight creators and characters from different cultures, communities, and identities and provide the perfect first comic for new readers! 

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1 features a pair of all-new stories that set the stage for the next evolution in mutant adventures, FALL OF X, and introduces an uncanny new lineup for a new team book launching next year. Plus, a preview of Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti’s upcoming mystery project. 

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #will web-sling readers into a showdown with one of Spidey’s most dangerous rogues and set the stage for the future of Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s hit run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN while Al Ewing and Cafu lay the groundwork for the SUMMER OF SYMBIOTES. Plus, a preview of new Marvel epic just on the horizon. 

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: MARVEL’S VOICES #1

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: MARVEL’S VOICES #1 invites readers to the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed MARVEL'S VOICES series, which spotlights creators and characters across Marvel’s diverse and ever-evolving universe. The book will include a range of stories from previous MARVEL'S VOICES issues, as well a brand-new one! 

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: SPIDEY & FRIENDS #1

And last but certainly not least, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1 is back! Swing into adventure with Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Miles as they face off against Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and more in this spectacular special. Filled with easy-to-read comic stories based on the hit Disney Junior show, this book is perfect for the youngest readers aged 5-7. Young fans will even be able to test their wall-crawling skills with thrilling interactive activity pages! Kids will love this not-to-be-missed comic: the perfect primer for the newest generation of Spider-Fans!

Check with your local comic shop regarding availability and don’t miss the chance to pick up these extraordinary one-shots when they arrive in May! Check out the covers now and stay tuned for more information, including creative team info, artwork, and more!

In this article: Avengers, X-Men, Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Venom (Eddie Brock), Marvel's Voices, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends

