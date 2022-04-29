Comics
Published April 29, 2022

Marvel and ESPN Share Homage Covers Featuring NFL Draft Players

See the emerging football stars recreate classic Marvel covers!

by Marvel

Go long, True Believers! ESPN and Marvel Comics have teamed up to craft special comic covers commemorating the 2022 NFL Draft!

As announced yesterday, players Matt Araiza, Ikem "Ickey" Ekwonu, Aidan Hutchinson, and Malik Willis got the Marvel treatment in four homage covers, recreating classic moments in Marvel history featuring Thor, Hulk, Iron Man, and Captain America.

Take a look here to compare the classic and the reimagined covers!

MATT ARAIZA: HOMAGE TO THOR (1966) #365 COVER BY WALT SIMONSON

HOMAGE TO THOR (1966) #365 COVER BY WALT SIMONSON
NFL cover by Fabian Harms.

ICKEY EKWONU: HOMAGE TO HULK (2008) #11 COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

HOMAGE TO HULK (2008) #11 COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS
NFL cover by Marco Itri.

AIDAN HUTCHINSON: HOMAGE TO CAPTAIN AMERICA (2002) #4 COVER BY JOHN CASSADAY

HOMAGE TO CAPTAIN AMERICA (2002) #4 COVER BY JOHN CASSADAY
NFL cover by Fabian Harms.

MALIK WILLIS: HOMAGE TO THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2004) #3 COVER BY ADI GRANOV

HOMAGE TO THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2004) #3 COVER BY ADI GRANOV
NFL cover by Roberto Di Salvo.

In this article: Iron Man (Tony Stark), Thor (Thor Odinson), Hulk (Bruce Banner), Captain America (Steve Rogers), Avengers

