Marvel Celebrates Free Comic Book Day 2022 with Three Titles

Free Comic Book Day 2022 will be one of the ages with Marvel Comics presenting THREE separate Free Comic one-shots, each offering readers new and old an exciting entry point into some of Marvel’s biggest upcoming stories and characters!

Featuring stories by an all-star lineup of creators including writers Kieron Gillen and Gerry Duggan and artists Dustin Weaver and Matteo Lolli, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1 will lay the groundwork for an event that will erupt across the Marvel Universe in 2022 and drastically alter the relationship between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and mutantkind.