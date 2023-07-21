Comics
Published July 21, 2023

SDCC 2023: Marvel Comics Teases Two Super Secret Rob Liefeld Projects At San Diego Comic-Con

by Marvel

Today at San Diego Comic-Con, during both the Diamond Retailer Lunch and the Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski Panel, Marvel Comics unveiled artwork for two unannounced Rob Liefeld comic series that will debut next year!

Check them both out below:

TIME TO KILL - 2024

FIRST CONTACT - 2024

In this article: Cable (Nathan Summers), X-Men

