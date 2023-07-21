SDCC 2023: Marvel Comics Teases Two Super Secret Rob Liefeld Projects At San Diego Comic-Con
Today at San Diego Comic-Con, during both the Diamond Retailer Lunch and the Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski Panel, Marvel Comics unveiled artwork for two unannounced Rob Liefeld comic series that will debut next year!
Check them both out below:
TIME TO KILL - 2024
FIRST CONTACT - 2024
