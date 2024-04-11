Donald Duck & Wolverine's Anniversary Celebrations Collide in 'Marvel & Disney: What if…? Donald Duck Became Wolverine' #1

It’s a milestone year for both Donald Duck and Wolverine, and this July, see their sagas boldy come together in MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME WOLVERINE #1!

Announced this week at the Bologna Children’s Book Fair in Italy, this first-of-its-kind one-shot will celebrate everything the world loves about both these pop culture legends from their heart and humor to their epic rage! Crafted by two acclaimed Disney comic creators, writer Luca Barbieri and artist Giada Perissinotto, MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD BECAME WOLVERINE #1 is the latest comic book collaboration between Marvel and Disney following the What If…? Disney Variant Covers of the last few years and the highly anticipated UNCLE SCROOGE AND THE INFINITY DIME #1 one-shot comic out this June. Fans can look forward to even more exciting crossovers between Marvel heroes and Disney icons throughout this year and next!

The comic will introduce Donald-Wolverine along with all sorts of reimagined Disney and Marvel mashups in a wild adventure inspired by one of Wolverine’s most memorable story arcs, Old Man Logan. In addition, the saga will revisit some of the greatest moments in Donald-Wolverine’s history, including his time spent with Weapon X and the Uncanny X-Men!

Travel to the near future where chaos rules as Pete-Skull transforms Duckburg into a super-hero-less wasteland. Only Old Donald Duck can turn the tide, but he's given up his battling days and prefers naps and his grandma’s apple pie over fighting villains. But when Mickey-Hawkeye comes knocking at the door with Goofy-Hulk at his side, Wolverine-Donald has to make a choice! Will a trip down memory lane change his mind to save the world? Or will the lure of the backyard hammock and a long nap keep him from popping his claws one last time?

On merging these two icons, Barbieri said, “Donald Duck and Wolverine are two characters that seem almost impossible to make coexist, but in fact they possess very similar personality: they are both hot-tempered and unlucky, but in adversity they do not lose heart and always show that they have a big heart! Once this point was focused, writing the story turned out to be easy and fun!”

"I always thought Wolverine's sideburns only looked good on Uncle Scrooge, but when I drew them on Donald Duck I realized they fit him perfectly too!” Perissinotto added. “Those pointy head tufts and thick sideburns go well with his shaggy being. I had so much fun adapting Wolverine's hair to Donald Duck that I would do him like this all the time now!"