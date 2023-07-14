New Disney100 Variant Covers Pay Tribute to Blockbuster Marvel Comics Moments

The Walt Disney Company will mark its 100th anniversary in 2023 and will celebrate the incredible storytellers, creators, and fans who, together, spark the magic and wonder of Disney. Disney100 is a celebration of timeless storytelling and unforgettable characters that have entertained and inspired people of all ages for a century, and Marvel Comics has marked the occasion with a special monthly DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER PROGRAM featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and more.

The variant program in honor of Disney100 celebrates Marvel’s past, present, and future through the classic "What If" lens with a fantastic reimagining of Marvel’s most classic comic book covers. Fans have already seen these first-of-their-kind art pieces pay homage to the foundational stories of the Marvel Universe, game-changing storylines, and its most beloved heroines.

Now, see the final three pieces which put a Disney spin on some of the most pivotal and impactful moments in Marvel Comics history! The new covers place Mickey Mouse and friends in key blockbuster issues like Todd McFarlane’s iconic AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #300 cover; SECRET WARS #1, one of the first crossover event comic series; and the mutant milestone and best-selling comic book of all time, X-MEN (1991) #1!

With 12 covers in total, fans can look forward to a new Disney100 variant cover (also available in Black and White versions) hitting stands each month of 2023 at local comic book shops. The variant covers will be found on select upcoming issues of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, with the next one appearing on milestone issue AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #29 on July 12.