‘Marvel Fairy Tales’ Infinity Series Reimagines a Magical Legend on the Marvel Unlimited App

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics. Download our supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today!

New on the Marvel Unlimited app!

Enjoy a classic fairy tale brought to you with all the high adventure of the Marvel Universe! In four-part series MARVEL FAIRY TALES INFINITY COMIC, writer Ryan North, plus an all-star team of artists including Jay Fosgitt, Dax Gordine, and Gustavo Duarte, reimagine a legendary favorite in "Peter Parker and the Beanstalk”!

When a giant beanstalk grows outside the Daily Bugle building, Peter Parker and his boss, J. Jonah Jameson, start climbing up it to learn what mysteries await in the clouds! (Hint: “Fee fi fo fum.”) Thrill as Spider-Man tries to keep J. Jonah Jameson from doing whatever he wants! Gasp as JJJ steals from giants all in the service of you, the audience, and the Daily Bugle! And, expect a special guest-star in issue #1 as the Eternal Sersi shows up to give Spidey a hand with a Deviant troll!