New Marvel Remasterworks Beautifully Restores the Foundational Stories of the Marvel Universe

For over thirty years, Marvel Comics has collected the seminal stories of the Marvel Universe in MARVEL MASTERWORKS—and now, 330 volumes later, Marvel is proud to welcome fans to MARVEL REMASTERWORKS!

By popular demand, the Remasterworks will be new printings of early Marvel Masterworks, now with improved restoration and expanded bonus material, including scans of original art, essays and covers from other collections of the material, house ads, creator bios, and more! Dedicated to Marvel fans, these are the comics that built the Marvel Comics mythology and represent Marvel’s latest step in preserving its treasured history.

MARVEL REMASTERWORKS will debut next year, starting with MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1, which includes scans of the original artwork to AMAZING FANTASY (1962) #15, and followed by MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 1 and MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN VOL. 1.

If you missed purchasing these historic early volumes of the Marvel Masterworks line the first time around, now is your chance to own them! With plans to do only a single printing of each volume, don’t miss your opportunity to have these must-have Marvel Comics collections, now in at their utmost glory!