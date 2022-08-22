New Marvel Remasterworks Beautifully Restores the Foundational Stories of the Marvel Universe
2023 will see the debut of a stunning new line of 'Marvel Masterworks' collections, complete with newly restored artwork and bonus material.
For over thirty years, Marvel Comics has collected the seminal stories of the Marvel Universe in MARVEL MASTERWORKS—and now, 330 volumes later, Marvel is proud to welcome fans to MARVEL REMASTERWORKS!
By popular demand, the Remasterworks will be new printings of early Marvel Masterworks, now with improved restoration and expanded bonus material, including scans of original art, essays and covers from other collections of the material, house ads, creator bios, and more! Dedicated to Marvel fans, these are the comics that built the Marvel Comics mythology and represent Marvel’s latest step in preserving its treasured history.
MARVEL REMASTERWORKS will debut next year, starting with MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1, which includes scans of the original artwork to AMAZING FANTASY (1962) #15, and followed by MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 1 and MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN VOL. 1.
If you missed purchasing these historic early volumes of the Marvel Masterworks line the first time around, now is your chance to own them! With plans to do only a single printing of each volume, don’t miss your opportunity to have these must-have Marvel Comics collections, now in at their utmost glory!
On Sale May 2023
MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1 HC – REMASTERWORKS
MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1 HC– REMASTERWORKS (DM EXCLUSIVE VARIANT COVER)
On Sale June 2023
MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 1 HC – REMASTERWORKS
MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 1 HC – REMASTERWORKS (DM EXCLUSIVE VARIANT COVER)
On Sale July 2023
MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN VOL. 1 HC – REMASTERWORKS
MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN VOL. 1 HC – REMASTERWORKS (DM EXCLUSIVE VARIANT COVER)
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!