Marvel’s Stormbreakers Celebrate Comic Book’s Greatest Couples in New Variant Covers
Love is in the air as the industry’s leading artists take on Reed and Sue, Scott and Jean, Peter and MJ and more!
Marvel’s Stormbreakers, the next generation of elite artists, continue to take the comic book world by storm by shattering the limits of visual storytelling with their incredible talents! In addition to their exemplary work on Marvel’s hottest ongoing titles, this amazing group of artists come together each month to deliver outstanding, must-have collections of variant covers. And November’s STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER series will shine the spotlight on some of Marvel’s greatest couples.
Fans know that a Super Hero’s romances are just as riveting and integral to their mythos as their most epic battles, and Marvel’s Stormbreakers have stunningly captured some of Marvel’s greatest love stories including:
- Spider-Man and Mary Jane
- Cyclops and Jean Grey
- Daredevil and Elektra
- Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman
- Mystique and Destiny
- Storm and Black Panther
- Vision and Scarlet Witch
- Captain America and Sharon Carter
Check out the first five now, and stay tuned for more STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER reveals in the weeks ahead!
On Sale 11/10
BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #2 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER by JOSHUA CASSARA
On Sale 11/17
AVENGERS #50 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER by CARMEN CARNERO
DAREDEVIL #36 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER by JUANN CABAL
FANTASTIC FOUR #38 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER by NATACHA BUSTOS
X-MEN #5 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER by IBAN COELLO
On Sale 11/24
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER by R.B. SILVA
CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #1 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER by PATRICK GLEASON
INFERNO #3 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER by PEACH MOMOKO
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!