Comics
Published August 2, 2024

'Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: Exposed: Photos From the Set' Gives Fans an Unprecedented Look Behind the Scenes

This December, experience the making of Marvel Studios' 'Deadpool & Wolverine' with a special photography book containing candid set photos.

by Marvel

The ultimate Super Hero team-up, Deadpool & Wolverine, is now in theaters, and in addition to a new volume in the popular Art Of line, Marvel will also release Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: Exposed: Photos from the Set, a first-of-its-kind hardcover photo book featuring exclusive photography and a revealing behind-the-scenes look at the production of the highly anticipated film. 

Documenting the filming of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: Exposed: Photos from the Set showcases never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photography including candid moments between Director Shawn Levy and key cast members, including Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Highlighting the scope, hard work, and fun behind the making of the film, the book will provide insights from the on-set photographers and share exclusive insider details.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: Exposed: Photos from the Set is a unique and prestige keepsake that celebrates the epic team-up between two cinematic superstars. Stunningly presented in dust jacket format, it’s perfect for fans of the Merc with a Mouth, the Best There Is…or the filmmaking process itself!

'Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: Exposed: Photos From the Set' cover

MARVEL STUDIOS' DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: EXPOSED: PHOTOS FROM THE SET HC
Written by JESS HARROLD
On Sale 12/17/24

Look for Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: Exposed: Photos from the Set hardcover wherever books are sold this December!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Live Events

SDCC 2024: All the News from Marvel Studios’ Hall H Panel

Live Events

The Biggest Marvel News from San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Movies

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Makes Its Worldwide Premiere in New York City

Comics

July 31's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Podcasts

See the X-Men Comics That Inspired ‘X-Men ‘97’

In this article: Deadpool & Wolverine

Related

Live Events

The Biggest Marvel News from San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Spanning comics, games and movies, the surprises kept coming! Here are all the biggest Marvel moments from SDCC 2024!

4 days ago

Live Events

SDCC 2024: All the News from Marvel Studios’ Hall H Panel

Here’s every reveal from Marvel’s blockbuster panel at San Diego Comic-Con — from Robert Downey Jr.’s return to a first look at ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps.’

5 days ago

Movies

How Dogpool Went From ‘Britain’s Ugliest Dog’ to ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Star

A canine actor named Peggy stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Marvel Studios’ latest.

6 days ago

Live Events

SDCC 2024: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Surprises Hall H with the Ultimate Celebration of Life

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and special guests took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 for a surprise screening.

1 week ago