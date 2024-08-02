'Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: Exposed: Photos From the Set' Gives Fans an Unprecedented Look Behind the Scenes

The ultimate Super Hero team-up, Deadpool & Wolverine, is now in theaters, and in addition to a new volume in the popular Art Of line, Marvel will also release Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: Exposed: Photos from the Set, a first-of-its-kind hardcover photo book featuring exclusive photography and a revealing behind-the-scenes look at the production of the highly anticipated film.

Documenting the filming of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: Exposed: Photos from the Set showcases never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photography including candid moments between Director Shawn Levy and key cast members, including Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Highlighting the scope, hard work, and fun behind the making of the film, the book will provide insights from the on-set photographers and share exclusive insider details.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: Exposed: Photos from the Set is a unique and prestige keepsake that celebrates the epic team-up between two cinematic superstars. Stunningly presented in dust jacket format, it’s perfect for fans of the Merc with a Mouth, the Best There Is…or the filmmaking process itself!