'The Art of Marvel Studios' What If…? Vol. 1' Invites You to Infinite Realities
Get ready for the official behind-the-scenes art book for Marvel Studios’ Emmy Award–nominated Disney+ animated series 'What If…?'
From Marvel Studios and Abrams Books, step into the infinite realities born from the question that shook the MCU: "What if...?"
The Art of Marvel Studios’ What If…? (Volume One) takes fans behind the scenes of Marvel Studios’ first animated series. Reimagining famous events from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in unexpected ways, and featuring a voice cast that includes Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, Chadwick Boseman, and many other stars reprising their roles from the films, the Emmy Award–nominated What If…? creates alternate worlds from the ones you know and opens up a plethora of vast new realities.
With each story, The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) acts as a guide through these various timelines and raises such questions as: What if Ultron successfully defeated the Avengers and acquired the Infinity Stones? What if Peggy Carter was injected with Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers? What if T’Challa became Star-Lord? Filled with striking imagery and a bold color palette, these time timelines are brought to life in an animation style that is complementary to the look and feel of the MCU and features designs by the guiding hand of Ryan Meinerding, giving the series a cohesive look and feel with the films.
Through interviews with the animators, designers, producers, and writers of the series, reader will discover everything that goes into translating their favorite heroes and villains from live action to animation and how exciting new possibilities for storytelling can open up if you only ask, “What if…?”
Art Marvel Studios’ of What If…? (Volume One)
By Paul Davies
Introduction by Brad Winderbaum
Afterword by Bryan Andrews
ISBN: 978-1-4197-7094-4
$50.00 U.S. | $63.00 CAN | 35.00 U.K.
Paul Davies is the author of Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Art of the Game, Marvel Studios’ Eternals: The Art of the Movie, Marvel’s Avengers: The Art of the Game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns: The Art of the Game, and many more bestselling books on video game, film, and television production.
Brad Winderbaum is the head of streaming, television, and animation for Marvel Studios. Winderbaum joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the production of the company’s first theatrical release, Iron Man, before going on to become an executive producer on such projects as Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow and a producer on Thor: Love and Thunder. He serves as an executive producer on Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series, including WandaVision, Loki, Ms. Marvel, the animated series What If…?, and many other upcoming shows.
Bryan Andrews (director/executive producer) is a multi-Emmy-winning animation artist. He has storyboarded some of the most iconic scenes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including major set pieces in all of the Avengers films, Captain Marvel, as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy and Iron Man sagas. He has provided additional materials in the concepts of many of the epic fight sequences. Joe Russo consulted with Andrews extensively in designing the final fight sequence for Avengers: Endgame.
In animation, Andrews has worked closely with Genndy Tartakovsky as a writer and artist on the Emmy–nominated Sym-Bionic Titan and Emmy–winning Primal and Samurai Jack. He scored two more Emmys for his work on Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Currently, Andrews is directing and executive producing the highly anticipated third season of Marvel Studios’ animated series What If…? for Disney+ along with another animated series, Marvel Zombies.
The Art of Marvel Studios' What If...? (Volume One) will be available from Abrams Books on August 27, 2024. Available wherever books are sold!
